Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Missouri abortion rights, Kevin Strickland and Afghanistan

Back in time

Texas has now banned abortion after six weeks. However, the state cannot enforce the law. Rather, the law allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. That could even be the person who drives the woman to the clinic. If the plaintiffs “win” their cases, they receive $10,000. There is no exception for incest or rape.

Apparently, the men in the Texas Legislature understand exactly how all women’s menstrual cycles operate. I would hope lawmakers would focus on policy issues to help people in their daily lives. But that’s fool’s thinking.

We’re going back to the 1960s when Missouri women had to go to Kansas for abortions.

- Susie Rawlings, Leawood

A stark image

Perhaps nothing can symbolize the Biden presidency more than watching the Taliban and al-Qaida celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11 in newly conquered Kabul.

- Kevin Nease, Kansas City

Over the edge

What in the world has happened to the Republican Party? Today’s GOP bears little resemblance to the one I knew before Donald Trump took over and banished the moderates to obscurity.

The Republican Party of the past had many men and women of high character. With so many far-right radicals within the GOP now seemingly hellbent on controlling America through any means necessary, I’ve never felt my existence as a Black liberal Democrat being threatened as much as I do now.

Being right of center in terms of one’s political agenda is one thing, but these guys are so far right that if the Earth were flat, they would fall over the edge.

- Eddie Clay, Grandview

No Missouri pride

Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt should be ashamed. They are allowing Kevin Strickland to languish in jail for a crime prosecutors say he did not commit. (Sept. 2, 1A, “Strickland hearing delayed at AG’s request”)

Refusal to pardon him this summer so he could see his mother before her death is unconscionable. For political reasons, the AG continues to block a hearing that would potentially release Strickland after more than 40 years behind bars. (Is Mr. Strickland’s race a factor?)

COVID-19 continues to ravage the state, and our government officials are doing their best to promote its spread by blocking efforts to mitigate it. This is disrespectful to those of us in health care who have been caring for COVID-19 patients for 18 months and continue to fight the gross misinformation being promulgated by state and local officials who should know better.

These actions contribute to my feelings of embarrassment in acknowledging I live in Missouri and to my anger at our elected officials who are putting their political grandstanding over the people’s best interests.

- Mary Wurtz, Lee’s Summit

An unsafe photo

The picture that accompanied Sunday’s story on video baby monitors shows an infant in an unsafe sleep environment. (29A, “Video baby monitor: Here’s looking at you, kid”) As a pediatrician, I am committed to doing my part to reduce the 3,400 annual sleep-related cases of infant deaths in the United States, including sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.

Infant safe-sleep recommendations include keeping soft objects, loose bedding or any objects that could increase the risk of entrapment, suffocation or strangulation out of the baby’s sleep area. This includes bumper pads, toys and loose, fluffy blankets, all of which are found in this picture.

Although new parents want to do everything they can to keep their baby safe, video baby monitors have not been approved for the purpose of preventing SIDS and could lead to a false sense of security. What’s a new parent to do? The safe-sleep guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics are a proven strategy to reduce the risk of all sleep-related infant deaths.

For a complete list of recommendations, see “How to Keep Your Sleeping Baby Safe: AAP Policy Explained” at healthychildren.org. If you have questions about your baby’s sleep, talking to your baby’s doctor may help everyone sleep better.

- Lisa Gilmer, Lenexa