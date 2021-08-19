Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss offensive comic, Biden’s responsibility and JoCo sheriff

It isn’t a joke

The Greater Kansas City Interfaith Council is concerned about The Star’s publication of an offensive “The Argyle Sweater” comic strip by Scott Hilburn on the Aug. 4 comics page. (9B) It used a scatological pun at the expense of sensitivities within our community’s Muslim population.

The intrafaith difference between Sunni and Shiite Muslims is no laughing matter. Political actors use this sectarian divide to fuel violent conflict, making the strip’s publication potentially dangerous.

By publishing this comic, The Star aligned itself with other media outlets that actively target Muslims to antagonize them and contributed to making Kansas City an unwelcoming place for our Muslim friends.

Finally, because it published this syndicated comic strip both in print and online, The Star may be complicit in future use of the comic that fuels anti-Muslim sentiment at a time that has seen a sharp rise of Islamophobia and racist attacks on Muslims.

As people of faith, the council is committed to building the most welcoming community for all people. An insult to one faith is an insult to all faiths. We ask that The Star refrain from publishing anti-religion statements and illustrations in the future.

- Cindy McDavitt, Chair, Greater Kansas City Interfaith Council, Kansas City

Taking heat

If you think that President Joe Biden decided the strategy of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan completely on his own, you are sorely mistaken. There is no doubt that every president uses our military intelligence to determine their actions.

If anyone is responsible for the timing of our pullout, it is the military leaders who monitor the Taliban night and day.

But Biden puts no blame on his advisers and takes the blame with the famous quote, “The buck stops here,” even though he knows the political hit he will take. Few people would have the guts to do that.

- Sam Dworkin, Lenexa

Poor leadership

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s remarkable ignorance and lack of leadership are on display in his refusal to have unvaccinated staff of the sheriff’s office tested regularly for COVID-19. (Aug. 17, KansasCity.com, “Kansas City COVID-19 news: JoCo Sheriff bucks vaccine policy, new cases and deaths”)

Not only should all staff be required to be vaccinated in the first place, but certainly the sheriff’s office should serve as a role model in following county guidelines.

What does it say that our premier law enforcement agency refuses to follow science and common sense and also refuses to follow the recommendations of our own county government? What message does this send to Johnson County about public safety? Are we doing our duty to protect each other, or is it every person for himself or herself?

Hayden is what happens when we elect politically partisan and unprofessional candidates to our highest law enforcement office, which is supposed to be nonpolitical, impartial, enlightened and embodying a standard of excellence. Hayden inherited such a sheriff’s office from Frank Denning, but for a lack of understanding and for political partisanship, he has tarnished a great institution and endangered his own employees unnecessarily.

- Daniel Claiborn, Mission Hills

Dual purpose?

Perhaps if we can convince the anti-maskers that masks protect children from critical race theory, there will be fewer objections to requiring masks in schools. It’s worth a try.

- Frank Strada, Overland Park