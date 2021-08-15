Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss lockstep Democrats, vaccination rates and Kevin Strickland

Not so easy

The author of an Aug. 12 letter (8A) asserted that banks could “easily” identify landlords and arrange for rent payments from federal relief funds without involving the renters at all. I believe this would be a monumental task.

Since this writer believes it can be “easily” done, I suggest that, as a pilot exercise for his plan, he personally identify every landlord in the Kansas City area and arrange for rent payments, using federal funds. He would, of course, be required to not duplicate payments already made by the renters and should be held criminally liable for any misallocated funds.

Perhaps when he begins to think about how to actually execute his plan, he’ll realize that his idea is ill-conceived and shortsighted. He may come to better understand the real-world challenges faced when trying to fix problems instead of just criticizing others.

- Charles Wood, Kansas City

The wrong word

How can a vote in Congress be called bipartisan when all of one party votes for a measure? I’m not criticizing the 19 Senate Republicans who voted for the latest infrastructure bill. It concerns me that there was not one brave Democrat who would vote his or her conscience instead of following the party line. Publicly and privately, I would call that cowardly. I would be equally critical if the opposite were the case.

- Lou Bresette, Kansas City

Better farming

Animals on factory farms are forced to live in cramped, crowded spaces, and are cruelly denied the right to engage in their natural behaviors. In the United States, close to 10 billion animals are raised in inhumane factory farms — concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs — every year. These farms prioritize profits over the humane treatment of animals and safety of farm workers.

Fortunately, federal legislation has recently been introduced by Reps. Cory Booker and Ro Khanna that would help address the cruelty involved in our agricultural system. H.R. 4421, the Farm System Reform Act, would phase out large CAFOs by 2040 and immediately prohibit the construction of any new CAFOs. This bill would also encourage more sustainable, ethical farming by providing financial assistance to farmers transitioning to practices better for animal welfare.

The Farm System Reform Act would be instrumental in facilitating the humane treatment of farm animals and better conditions for farm workers. Please join me in advocating for a healthier, more humane farming system. Contact your representatives in Congress about this bill. To my own U.S. representative, Emanuel Cleaver: I urge you to please cosponsor the Farm System Reform Act and support reform of harmful factory farming.

- Robert White, Lone Jack

Either or

It is simply your choice of which school to send your children to. It is your choice to tell them not to wear a mask. And you may cause other parents to make a simple choice between a public or private funeral for their children. And if you are unlucky, you will have that same choice.

Isn’t that simple? Your choice. Choose.

- John Folse, Overland Park

Let us choose

I read every day that COVID-19 vaccines are being thrown out. Why not let those who have gotten the first and second shots decide whether they want third shots? Pfizer says that among people ages 65 to 85, a booster of its vaccine could raise antibodies that can target the delta variant by 11-fold.

I would take the third shot right now and know of others who would do the same. The president said we don’t need this now, but I say let the people make that decision. I don’t want to take a chance of getting any of these virus variants.

- Susan Hilliard, Lee’s Summit

Not just personal

Jackson County Legislature chair Dan Tarwater wants to get rid of the county’s mask order before it expires. (Aug. 11, 8A, “Jackson County Legislature chair wants to overturn mask order”) Tarwater suggests that individuals should decide whether they wear masks in public, saying, “I believe in personal responsibility of people making their own decisions.”

What if we applied “personal responsibility” to wearing seat belts in a car? Or should we suggest drivers be personally responsible for determining the amount of alcohol they can drink and still operate a motor vehicle? The answer to both of those questions is obviously no.

We have seat-belt laws because members of the public have not shown they can be personally responsible to wear seat belts without being required by law. The same reasoning holds for alcohol limits while operating a motor vehicle. Personal responsibility is just not enough to ensure safe driving conditions.

Mask mandates help protect the individuals wearing masks and those around them, just like seat-belt and drunken-driving laws.

- Ron Boster, Leawood

Bigger than you

Wear a mask in public and get vaccinated. You live in a community, not on an island by yourself.

- Nancy McDowell, Overland Park

The right thing

I have been angry and embarrassed by Gov. Mike Parson’s refusal to order the release of Kevin Strickland from prison. This is despite the support of his innocence by reputable authorities such as Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The two men who admitted to the crime have served time and been released from prison.

The ball’s in your court, Governor.

- Marianne L. Horned, Kansas City