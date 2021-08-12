Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss lawless lawmakers, Biden’s DC blinders, COVID-19 vaccines

Accountability now

It seems we are caught in a maelstrom of political chaos. Critical members of our government appear to have shed their oaths of allegiance to the country and to its people to endorse questionable political philosophies, bow in fervent allegiance to moral corruption and disregard their duties toward “we the people.”

Why is this so? Perhaps it is because we the people have become careless and indifferent to the unacceptable behavior of our elected officials in these trying times. And we have not understood that the freedoms granted under our Constitution also impose a moral obligation to ensure we diligently and carefully qualify those who wish to serve on our behalf. We also have the duty to swiftly and decisively remove individuals who threaten our welfare and the security and safety of our democracy.

If we do not act quickly and alertly to correct our attitudes and involvement, then “we the people” could soon be “we the oppressed” and the United States of America could be known by a new and not memorable name.

- James Tiller, Olathe

Biden’s myopia

Our federal government’s ineptitude and tendency to stumble through the bureaucracy never ceases to amaze. Washington, D.C., pinheads are flummoxed as to why only $3 billion of the $46 billion rent in relief has been claimed. (Aug. 4, 1A, “Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction ban ends”)

Duh — hasn’t it occurred to them that a vast percentage of people who desperately need help don’t have access to technology, Wi-Fi and so on? Of course not.

Why couldn’t the Treasury Department hold the funds for the banks that hold the debt on the properties, assuming many landlords have debt. The banks could easily access their borrower base, contact landlords and provide financial relief to the landlords. Better yet, the banks could just keep what money the landlords owed them and everyone would be whole, for a while anyway.

It is as inane as sending Dr. Jill Biden and the second husband to red states to plead with people to get vaccinated. Did anyone really think those folks would listen to Democrats preach the gospel of health and sanity? The government should have enlisted athletes and entertainers well known in those states to carry the message.

But, no, a president who has spent 46-plus years in D.C. cannot think outside the district.

- Jim Huntington, Fairway

Money worries

The Aug. 8 front-page story, “Angry Kansas Citians blame unvaccinated for COVID spike,” lists several reasons over half of Kansas City remains unvaccinated. The news source Axios reports that income is a factor in explaining why people choose not to get the vaccine.

More than half of the unvaccinated nationwide live in households that make less than $50,000 a year, and the biggest group is people living in households that make less than $25,000. They might not realize they won’t be charged to get the vaccine, and many low-income people are unable to take time off work and fear losing their jobs if they do. Restaurant workers might fear losing tip income if they are off work for several hours.

My guess is that many of Kansas City’s unvaccinated are in the low-income category. If so, this issue needs to be addressed.

- Kevin Lindeman, Kansas City

Know the enemy

It’s time to acknowledge that the battle against COVID-19 and its variants has put us into the middle of a worldwide war — a war against an enemy that will win unless we treat the situation like a war. We cannot see this enemy with the naked eye, but it does exist.

You can draw many comparisons between wars of the past and this battle. History will tell you what can be done to win a war. To win a war you need everyone to join the effort — front-line workers, politicians and the public. Sacrifices will need to be made, and “rights” might be suspended. Everyone will need to be on board for the common goal: to win the war.

Do not let the enemy win

- William C. Buechele, Shawnee