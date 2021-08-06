Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss mask refusal, AG Eric Schmitt and lawless gun criminals

A big joke?

As a Union Station volunteer, I expect visitors to the Auschwitz exhibit to wear masks. Nobody likes to, but there are hundreds of people in close proximity, so we are better off if everyone masks up.

On the second day of the citywide mandate, an apparently physically healthy father and son duo stood unmasked in the crowd. I approached them and asked if they had masks.

The son immediately pulled his out of his pocket and put it on. Then the dad, the personification of why “dad jokes” aren’t funny, said he had a “medical condition” that made it impossible for him to wear a mask.

When I didn’t budge, he added: “I’m also not vaccinated. Should I wear a yellow star, or a tattoo?”

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I walked away, because I will never lower myself to spar with someone so well-equipped to easily defeat himself, not to mention the awful lesson he was showing his son. A wheelchair-bound girl and her father, visitors in the same room, politely asked if we would enforce the mandate, as her health could be affected.

Maybe by coming to see what happens when laws are actually based on ignorance, this dad learned something.

- Ellen Murphy, Mission Hills

Politics go first

How embarrassed we were when Missouri was the first news item on major networks reporting that our positive COVID-19 cases were highest because so many in our state refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks. Now we are embarrassed again because Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is wasting his time by challenging mask mandates in St. Louis and Kansas City. (July 29, 5A, “Missouri AG promises to sue to overturn upcoming KC mask mandate”)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Surely, he can’t be that ignorant about the virus, how it spreads and the rising numbers. We can only assume he is trying to make political points with those putting their personal beliefs before the health of the rest of us who are doing all we can to fight the COVID threat.

I find it immoral and unethical for Schmitt to put his political desires ahead of the health of his state.

- Paul Budd, Sugar Creek

The voters spoke

Having access to health insurance such as Medicaid helps Americans stay healthy, go to work, care for their families and pay the bills. That helps our communities — our hospitals, schools and economy — thrive.

Such outcomes have been evidenced time and time again by states that have chosen to expand eligibility for Medicaid. Yet here in Missouri, officials have taken actions to delay implementation of expanded access to health insurance through Medicaid.

Increasing eligibility for our Medicaid program will ensure that more Missourians can access comprehensive and affordable health insurance and make it possible for local hospitals, clinics and doctors to continue to provide health services for our community.

I voted for Medicaid expansion a year ago. The courts have spoken, and on this week’s anniversary of the vote, I’m looking forward to Missouri finally increasing access to this vital health care coverage. (July 25, 16A, “GOP politicians lost in Medicaid expansion standoff; voters won”)

- Barbie Todd, Oak Grove

Not justice

Nearly three years ago, The Kansas City Star covered the murder of my nephew, Chris Cropp (Sept. 6, 2018, KansasCity.com, “KC man is shot to death during dispute over former roommate’s belongings, police say”) The defendant shot an unarmed man three times directly across the street from an elementary school that was in session.

I recently gave an impact statement when the accused was sentenced in a plea deal. Among other things, I told the court it appeared the victim’s life was valued far less than that of the defendant. Thirty to 40 years of life were robbed from an innocent man who never owned a gun. But a convicted felon with new charges already pending on the day he killed Chris — charges that included unlawful possession of a firearm — will spend only a few years behind bars and then, presumably, get to live the rest of his life as he chooses.

My belief in the system and gun reform remain steadfast. I still believe the system protects the guilty and gun reform is a magic bullet only for the lawless.

- Clyde Waltermate, Raytown