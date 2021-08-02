Letter to the editor: Overland Park mayoral candidate Faris Farassati responds 

The purpose of this letter is not to defend against a recent column about me written by The Star’s Michael Ryan. Instead, I’m writing to defend an American tradition which seems to be under attack: the proud tradition of dissent.

As an American with immigrant roots, I’ve learned from U.S. history that dissent made a significant contribution to our country. From colonial days to the Puritans, Native Americans and the civil rights movement, dissent against the status quo laid the foundation for our democracy.

I have and will proudly dissent when necessary to perform my fiduciary duties to Overland Park. That includes saying no to:

Wasteful tax giveaways resulting in defunding public services and amenities

Irrational overdevelopment under the pressure of lobbyists

The City Council’s dismissal of the will of the people of Overland Park

A good example of the latter is the unjustified, poorly researched and socially inequitable toll lane on U.S. 69.

New and old members of the Overland Park government’s status quo are not pleased by my outspoken dissent. That is my promise to you.

- Faris Farassati, Overland Park councilman and mayoral candidate