Letters: Readers discuss worthless opinions, pollution and honoring the KC Monarchs

Not worth it

I found Friday’s commentaries, “Menopause makes its way to the work water cooler” by Kathleen Parker and “Billionaires’ space flights are the start of a whole new world” by Andres Oppenheimer, totally worthless. (9A)

With all that is going on in our world today, neither column was of interest to me, and I am sure many others would agree. I would be interested in knowing the editor’s thoughts behind publishing either one.

- Julie Conn, Kansas City

Makes no sense

If the Missouri COVID-19 positivity rate hit 14.8% over the weekend, the highest since Christmas, why are we not masking?

We are acting as if the coronavirus is not still out there. Businesses are not requiring masking and social distancing among their customers. Why?

- Paula Hankel-Shepherd, Kansas City

Serious costs

It’s quite pathetic that people all over the world are dying because they can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine. People in Australia younger than 40 are just this month eligible for the shots, yet in America we have resorted to incentives to get people vaccinated and even going door to door to persuade folks. What a waste of time and effort.

Those who haven’t been vaccinated are not going to listen to anyone, no matter who they are. Ignorance, misinformation, arrogance — I just don’t know.

We should start a policy that vaccines will be free through July. After that, each shot should cost $250 and not be covered by insurance. If you are not vaccinated and contract the virus, admittance to the hospital should be at the discretion of the hospital. If admitted, the patient should have to sign a waiver absolving the insurance company of all monetary responsibility.

That might wake a few people up.

- Ric Novak, Shawnee

Lead the way

Summer 2021 is upon us, with the thousand-year Pacific Northwest heat wave as disturbing portent, along with more heat, drought and wildfires in the U.S. West. Most know these events as increasingly frequent in a world with 50% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels. Globally, there is shared alarm over these events, with ever-increasing anxiety.

Paul Hawken, editor of the book “Drawdown,” emphasizes the endless opportunities for creative responses to our situation. In sharing their own alarm, Lindsey Constance of the Shawnee City Council and Mike Kelly, mayor of Roeland Park, formed Climate Action KC in 2018. CAKC has accomplished much, culminating in the signature achievement of its 2021 Climate Action Plan in partnership with the Mid-America Regional Council.

CAKC climate ambassadors meet with local governments and other organizations, sharing information on their plan, which envisions a vibrant and sustainable metro region reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

CAKC affirms its pride and commitment to the Heartland, displaying this quote from former President Dwight Eisenhower on its website: “Whatever America hopes to come to pass in the world, must first come to pass in the heart of America.”

- Dave Mitchell, Kansas City

Time to change

The recent news of the Cleveland baseball team changing its name to the Guardians (July 24, 7A, “Cleveland changing nickname to Guardians for ’22”) made me think about Kansas City’s football team. I think it should change its name to the Monarchs and remove the arrowhead from its helmets.

Using the name of the famous Negro Leagues baseball team would honor the city’s great sports heritage, and it would match nicely with the Kansas City Royals.

- Jim Behrle, Jersey City, New Jersey