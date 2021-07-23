Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Mahomes’ lead, Johnson County masks and Blue Valley safety

Lead us, Pat

Patrick Mahomes needs to get on television and encourage Chiefs fans to get the vaccine and challenge fans of other teams to do the same. Show the world what winners look like.

- D’Ann Dreiling, Kansas City

He sang it

With all the questions of what parts of our history should be taught, we need only to go to the songs of Woody Guthrie to realize that we are forever caught up in the battle against greed and power that is corporate capitalism.

- John Nelles, Shawnee

Stop it in schools

Sarah Ritter’s story “These Johnson County school districts will not mandate any masks for the start of school” (July 21, KansasCity.com) was very informative. I do not think it is right for schools to allow students back in the classroom without wearing masks, especially if the students are not vaccinated.

If there is no requirement for masks, there must be a requirement for eligible students to be vaccinated. With different counties having different mask mandates, it will be interesting to see how the virus affects them.

I understand that a school cannot control what students and staff are exposed to outside of school. However, schools can slow or even stop the spread of the virus within their walls. If physicians in the Kansas City area are urging schools to implement mask requirements, they probably should do so.

I do not think that any of the decisions made at this point should be set in stone because a lot can change. While COVID-19 is spiking in many places, we need to make sure to not help it make a more widespread comeback — and our schools are among the most important places to start.

- Alex Goodwin, Lindsborg, Kansas

Betting line

I am writing a paper on the legalization of sports betting across the United States. There should be no reason to travel to Las Vegas just to bet on a sporting event that is viewed across the world.

I know people are concerned about players wagering on the games they play themselves, but we live in an electronic world. It is easier than ever to track where bets come from. Therefore, we can easily regulate who is placing them.

People should need to create an account in person, presenting a valid photo ID and proving they are not involved in the sports world. But once players have left sports, they could place bets like an everyday gamer.

Sports betting is legal in some states, where it brings in more tax revenue. It would be a great thing to allow sports betting across the nation.

- Parker Wilson, Baldwin City, Kansas

Unsafe space

Once again, the Blue Valley school district has shown a total disregard for the safety of people attending events at the Blue Valley Northwest High School football field.

I was not able to attend my grandson’s football games at Northwest because the stadium lacks handrails down the steep steps. I have called both the school and the district about this danger.

My grandson’s graduation in May took place on that field. Still no handrails. I had to sit on a chair at the top of the seating area. My family sat elsewhere. Another event spoiled.

I am appealing to the school: For the safety of us all, put in handrails before someone gets seriously hurt.

- Sharon Pennington, Overland Park