Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Royals’ religious night, KC homeless and Parson’s COVID plan

Not for all

What Royals executive approved what is essentially an evangelical Christian church service at Kauffman Stadium in the form of Saturday’s upcoming Faith & Family Night? This is an insult to all Royals fans who are Jewish, Muslim or any other faith. The revival meeting should be canceled and an apology made immediately.

- Edward Biersmith, Lee’s Summit

Those in need

Where is The Star’s coverage of the homeless in Kansas City? Why are you not covering the broken promises of the mayor and City Council to build a safe place for the homeless to sleep and receive the services they need to get on their feet?

The city is leaving it up to community groups to care for these people, yet it is still constantly performing sweeps and trashing the tents that community groups such as the one I work with have provided out of their own pockets.

I’d hate to guess the thousands of dollars of items that have been sent to the dump, only to be repurchased over and over. If the city is going to leave it up to these groups to provide for the homeless, shouldn’t it at the very least provide us with a deduction on our city earnings tax?

This isn’t just inhumane to the homeless population of Kansas City — it is also stealing from those who are trying to step up. The Star could educate its readers in what is actually going on and help put pressure on the City Council to care about the people rather than dollars.

- Beverely Parks, Kansas City

State comparisons

Wednesday’s Star featured Missouri Gov. Mike Parson with a front-page picture, an interview, some stories and an editorial. (1A, “As hospitals struggle, Parson suggests health leaders playing blame game”; 10A, “Missouri AG wants to keep Kevin Strickland in prison”) Does he go to church? Which one? It is abundantly clear he has absolutely no conscience.

I mean, he won’t release an innocent, wrongly convicted Black man who has served more than 40 years in prison. He badmouthed a Springfield hospital administrator who only wants to protect his patients and his staff. He seems to hate Medicaid, despite what voters have said. He did strike a blow for fighting climate change by raising the regressive gas tax though.

I guess this is what is required for any Republican who wants to be successful. A race to the bottom. Who can be the most mean-spirited? The most callous. Deaf to a fault.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who wants to be a U.S. senator, has joined this sprint. The General Assembly makes for good company.

So, a better day to be living in Kansas. Aren’t you all just flat-out embarrassed to be driving around with Missouri license plates?

- Ron Platt, Overland Park

Changed plans

I have read recent news coverage about the rising COVID-19 cases in Missouri. This may wake up Gov. Mike Parson: My husband and I were going to visit Excelsior Springs but have canceled because the rise of the delta variant in the state, even though we are fully vaccinated. Extrapolate our expenditures to the number of people avoiding Missouri, and a lot of money is being lost to the state’s economy.

The governor stated his administration needs to figure out how to handle this outbreak. Two words: masks and vaccines.

- Paula Monroe, Lawrence

An easy answer

A Wednesday letter writer bemoaned all the unwanted calls at her home. (10A) If I don’t know the number on the caller ID and I’m feeling feisty, I pick up the phone and say: “The job’s been done but there’s blood everywhere. What should I do?”

In addition, I always block the number.

- Margaret Kensinger, Raytown