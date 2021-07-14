Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss misinfo about US 69 toll, robocalls and KC Board of Trade

Not all tolled

It often appears on social media or in a misleading headline that U.S. 69 through Overland Park is going to become a toll road. Please let me dispel that myth.

I served as a Kansas state representative in Johnson County from 2017 through 2021 and served on the Transportation Committee. Funding for roads has been incredibly lacking after $500 million a year was swept from the highway fund year after year, delaying more than $2 billion in projects across the state.

No one can deny that U.S. 69 has a traffic problem south of Interstate 435 and needs an additional lane to solve it. One proposal is to build an “express” lane. Only that lane would charge a toll during peak hours. The tolls collected would cover the cost of construction.

This is a win-win for everyone. It wouldn’t cost the taxpayers a dollar, and it would reduce traffic congestion on that stretch of highway for all drivers. During nonpeak hours, everyone could use the lane.

So please help educate your fellow U.S. 69 drivers. No, the highway will not become a toll road. We don’t want to let misinformation inadvertently hurt good public policy.

- Tom Cox, Shawnee

Endless scams

Despite registering with the Missouri attorney general’s no-call program, my home has been invaded by robocalls and scammers. They steal my peace of mind.

Scammers asked for my credit card number supposedly to get my grandson out of jail. A representative falsely claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House needed my Social Security number so I could claim money I won. I didn’t fall for that malarkey.

That is, until one freezing day when ice covered my driveway. My telephone caller ID identified the electric company. A man said my bill was past due and my power would be disconnected in 30 minutes. I protested and was given two options: Drive to the office or “press 1.” Panicked, I pressed 1.

Minutes later, I knew I’d been duped. The electric company later denied calling. My bill was paid. So why was its name on my caller ID?

Later, Amazon called to verify an illicit $994 purchase. It took hours to put a freeze on my credit.

People say don’t answer the phone, just let it ring and go to voicemail. But that makes me feel like a hostage in my own home.

I beg state and federal legislators to pass laws to stop this phone piracy.

- Gloria McKean, Arnold, Missouri

Mark the history

A few days ago, a historical marker was placed at the southwest corner of the building at 4800 Main Street to commemorate the former Kansas City Board of Trade, a longtime local institution that was founded in 1856. In 2013, it was sold and moved to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The marker was conceived by me, a former executive vice president and secretary (CEO) of the board. Its placement was the result of the efforts of the Native Sons and Daughters of Greater Kansas City.

I was unable to gain the attention of The Star or the local TV stations to cover the installation of the marker, so I am using this letter to tell the public about it — especially in honor of the men and women who were part of that important financial institution, where the world price of wheat was tracked for so many years.

- Walt Vernon, Prairie Village

One way ticket

Who doesn’t like to see a billionaire in space? Can they stay there? (July 12, 1A, “Billionaire Branson reaches space, returns safely to Earth”)

- Joan Harrison, Kansas City