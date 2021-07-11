Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss abortion, Royals players and Brownback’s plea for Natives

Abortion realities

I recently read a letter to the editor in The Star promoting “teaching the value of life” as a strategy to prevent abortions. (June 30, 10A) Let’s get one thing clear: That is not how we prevent abortions.

I have been a social worker for more than 10 years, working with families living in poverty for a large portion of that time. Professional experience, scientific literature and common sense point to one clear answer: People who don’t want others to get abortions should be advocating for prevention of unplanned pregnancies.

Teach people about their bodies, and give them the tools and information they need to avoid becoming pregnant if they can’t afford to raise a child. That is a primary reason people get abortions, not because they don’t value life.

Advocate for a living wage, women’s rights, comprehensive sex education, universal health care and child care — or just stay out of other people’s business.

- Brittany Frazier, Kansas City

Royal investments

Sam Mellinger’s July 4 interview with Dayton Moore interview left out one obvious detail about the travails of the Royals. (1B, “Royals GM Moore ‘not making excuses for anybody’ amid struggles”) Is anyone on the team actually earning the salary of the millions he is paid?

Moore needs to look in the mirror and wonder if Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier and the others are really worth the money they make. With retreads such as Wade Davis and Greg Holland on the team, no wonder their record is what it is.

- Stuart Stern, Olathe

Take it further

The headline, “The US must apologize for Native American carnage,” on Negiel Bigpond and former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s Thursday commentary is incomplete. (9A) An apology is appropriate and long overdue, but the United States needs to support Native American self-determination.

Some Native people have integrated into the American lifestyle, but many Native Americans live on reservations and prefer to keep their economic, cultural, environmental and spiritual traditions. U.S. policy on Native Americans at the turn of the 20th century was poor, and too many times Native American interests were ignored.

Let’s put this apology into policy action. Native American reservations need more financial support to create economic and cultural sustainability. Many reservations provide historical tours, art and clothing markets, authentic food and cultural ceremonies that are open to the public. Plan a trip.

The first European pilgrims would not have survived the brutally cold winters without the assistance of the Wampanoag Indians. It’s time we returned the favor.

- Thomas M. Colgrove, Prairie Village

Spreading goodwill

A year ago, in the midst of the pandemic and as her son John’s 32nd birthday approached, my sister-in-law, Ellen, gathered friends and family to make weekend lunches for the patrons of the One City Café at Bishop Sullivan Center, which had been her son’s favorite charity.

The café offers lunch and dinner every weekday, but not weekends. These lunches were handed out after dinner that Friday. Intending to do this one time, Ellen has continued the tribute to her son each week these past 12 months. A loving memory to a wonderful young man taken from us all too soon.

For those of us privileged to participate, we gather on Thursdays to make about 200 lunch bags containing two freshly made peanut butter sandwiches, fresh fruit, chips and a snack. The coordination and organization with which this is done is a sight to behold. On Fridays, students from Rockhurst University deliver them to the café. Everything in the lunch bags is donated by friends and family.

I think the whole lunch crew would agree that our satisfaction comes not only from knowing the good we are doing, but from gathering to honor our beloved John and to support our dear Ellen.

- Cecelia Baty, Overland Park

Easy COVID plan

So, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s COVID-19 vaccination effort — if you can call it that — is failing, as evidenced by the hospitals in Springfield being overwhelmed despite a surplus of vaccines waiting for arms.

What to do? Simple! Ask for help from the federal government, and as soon as that help arrives, poison the effort. (July 9, 1A, “Parson says no to federal door-to-door vaccination outreach strategy”)

Now the only thing left to do is blame President Joe Biden and the Democrats for the ensuing deaths.

- Paul L. Schenk, Parkville

Medical miracles

It has been more than 65 years since the polio vaccine became available to the public. At that time, young parents such as my wife (a childhood victim of polio) and I were able to provide this to our first child.

Virtually everybody took advantage of this wonderful medical advancement, and ultimately this dreaded disease was eradicated. There were no political opponents then, no hard-headed anti-vaxxers — just people who wanted life without worrying about polio and its dreaded aftermaths.

Opponents of the COVID-19 vaccines need to ask their parents and grandparents how this is different from receiving the polio shot.

- William L. Farrar, Kansas City

Under its spell

Late last month, my husband, daughter, niece and I attended the musical production “Godspell” at Starlight Theatre. It was outstanding. The cast, all local actors and actresses, was fantastic. Starlight was equally wonderful. The outdoor theater is beautiful. The grounds are impeccable, and the people who work and volunteer there are friendly and helpful.

If you are looking for quality entertainment, please consider an evening under the stars at Starlight Theatre. Kansas City is lucky to have such a gem.

- Barbie O’Toole, Prairie Village