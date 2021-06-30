Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Kansas City vaccines, potty-mouthed teenager, Catholic care

Be patriotic

Easy patriotism: Salute the flag, sing the national anthem, say the Pledge of Allegiance. It doesn't cost anything. It’s convenient. Anyone can do it — no skin in the game.

Real patriotism: Doing what it takes to protect your country and your fellow Americans.

Get vaccinated.

- Debra Ahern, Smithville

Keep them safe

With the temperature rising and the sun shining brightly, there is no doubt that summer is here. Sadly, last year many camps, organized sporting events and even everyday activities such as going to the park were limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to fight through this unprecedented event, opportunities to stay active and healthy are reemerging. Parents should encourage physical activity in their kids to benefit their physical health, as well as their mental well-being.

As a physician in Kansas City, I continue to have families inquire how best to keep our kids safe when returning to activity and exercise. First, children ages 12 and up should get the COVID-19 vaccine. This can be given on its own or with the yearly vaccine schedule. Second, wash your hands and use your own equipment when possible. Third, follow guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask-wearing in sports. This depends mostly on the participant’s vaccination status, event location and sport being played. Fourth, if you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

We all remain in this together, and it is our responsibility to keep each other safe, healthy and active.

- Tommy Munro, Kansas City

About morals

In the case of a Pennsylvania teen disciplined for using profanity in social media criticizing her school, I find it hard to believe her parents and the courts allowed the issue to get to the Supreme Court. (June 24, 2A, “Profane student wins free speech ruling”)

Several questions arise regarding her level of communication, as well as using social media to publicize her discontent: Is that sort of language allowed in her home? Is it also standard for her parents? Would her parents’ employers allow it in reference to them or their businesses? Would any groups the parents belong to accept it of the members? If the parents were leaders of an organization, would they allow it to be shared regarding them?

As the morals of individuals diminish, so go the morals of the nation. It seems that people have “I-itis”: I don’t have to suffer the negative consequences of my actions, regardless of how I offend or take advantage of others physically, emotionally or even economically.

I think the only cure is for parents to teach, and show by example, respect for all that is around them, as well as the acceptance of the consequences of our actions.

- Dean Lovig, Paola, Kansas

Start at home

People in the United States value their freedoms. Politicians are elected to represent their constituents, not to promote their personal beliefs. When deciding how to vote, single-issue voters might be overlooking what’s for the greater good in regards to all issues.

The Catholic bishops would do well to conclude that sin occurs in the act of abortion. Have the bishops forgotten that they support the Project Rachel Ministry, which supports their own who have experienced abortion rather than condemning them?

A politician who believes in the freedom of choice represents the American value of freedom — not a personal religious value. For those who really want to reduce the number of abortions, focus on teaching your children and grandchildren about the value of life. The key begins in our homes — not in trying to force our religious beliefs on others.

- Susan Stricker, Olathe