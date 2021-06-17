Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss the police union, Missouri gun laws and Kansas education

Behind the scenes

I have read with great interest the efforts by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the people of Kansas City regarding control of the Kansas City Police Department and the interference by GOP state legislators.

In the June 6 editorial, “KC’s Quinton Lucas needs Jeff City allies to cut through ‘defund the police’ hysteria,” (18A) I noticed the lack of reference to the Fraternal Order of Police. I have to wonder what role that police union plays in pressing and paying for these efforts against the mayor and against the attempts to increase citizen oversight of the police in Kansas City.

- Janet Kalkstein, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Magic number?

I wonder if Missouri Gov. Mike Parson would have been as gleeful signing the new legislation allowing his state to overturn federal gun legislation if he had invited constituents who have been affected by gun violence, including children, to attend his inane bill signing. (June 14, 7A, “Anti-constitutional gun bill endangers all Missourians”) I wonder if he and his fellow elected officials have a maximum number of shootings, deaths and injuries that might cause them to rethink their barbaric choices.

- Andrea Hickerson, Leawood

Teach them all

In recent news, Gov. Laura Kelly signed an education deal to increase funding for Kansas schools. Education is the cornerstone of any child’s life. It is also a nonpartisan issue that can uplift our society, increase gross domestic product and enhance our workforce. Our congressional members should seek a similar pledge that could improve the world.

Education around the world has deteriorated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, children have not been provided well-rounded educations. This could ruin an entire generation. GPE, the Global Partnership for Education, fights every day to prevent this and helps to increase the success of children around the world.

The group’s plan is to support child education in lower-income countries, aiding recovery from the pandemic. This investment could educate 175 million children, lift 18 million people out of poverty and save 3 million lives

America has the power to help. Our representatives in Congress need to act now by pledging support of $1 billion for five years to GPE. This would show that the U.S. and our elected officials are committed to working with the global community to ensure all children can reach their potential.

- Marta Richenburg, Kansas City

A better term

A Tuesday letter writer from Texas described Gov. Mike Parson’s excuse for not pardoning Kevin Strickland as “illogical.”

He was being generous. I was thinking of another word.

- Patricia Hayes, Richmond, Missouri

Well regulated?

Many people insist on the unhampered ability to defend themselves with guns and point to the Second Amendment. Obviously, its phrase “well-regulated militia” is not in their considerations.

The irony — or, better put, tragedy — is that with such a curtailed interpretation, the U.S. gun homicide rate exceeds those of all other Western advanced nations by far and nobody is safe anywhere. Stores, restaurants, movie theaters, even schools and, of course, homes have become places where people die from gunshots every year, and many more are wounded.

Something is terribly wrong with the gun proliferation logic. And pointing to “law-abiding citizens” in this context makes no sense, because everyone is law-abiding till they aren’t anymore. With the easy availability of guns, the line is quickly crossed.

- Klaus Karbaumer, Platte City

Tough on Russia

I don’t know whether nuclear first-strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation, and, if so, both countries need to agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons.

There should, of course, be inspections of suspected nuclear weapon sites. If the Russians don’t agree — and if a diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work, or if increased trade doesn’t remove the threat — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.

- Alvin Blake, Kansas City