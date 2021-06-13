Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers talk Kevin Strickland, left and right extremism and maskless joy

A special case

I appreciate The Kansas City Star giving continued coverage to the injustice Kevin Strickland has endured. (June 10, 8A, “Parson says it’s unfair for innocent man to jump line”) Through The Star’s investigation and the work of the Midwest Innocence Project, the evidence shows that Strickland has been unjustly imprisoned for more than 40 years for murders he did not commit. Gov. Mike Parson refuses to pardon him, saying there are some 3,000 cases ahead of him.

Yet 13 congressional leaders, the Kansas City mayor and other concerned people are pressing for his immediate release. The woman who accused him says she was mistaken, and two other men who were convicted of the murders say Strickland was not present. If Parson’s son or brother were wrongly convicted and had served most of his adult life in prison, I’ll bet he would see this case differently.

This is a grave injustice for many reasons, one of which is that he was convicted by an all-white jury (Strickland is Black). Strickland should be released immediately, and the state owes him an apology and remuneration for the time he spent in prison.

This is not just another request for pardon. This is a mistake that needs to be corrected. Parson needs to do what should have been done 40 years ago.

- Barbara Mayer, Atchison, Kansas

Fact-finding

Dear Rod Large, of Bray, Ireland:

I read your sincere letter in The Kansas City Star wondering how many people in the Kansas City area accept the actual winner of the U.S. presidential election. (June 8, 7A) I cannot answer that question, because the answer seems to reflect the political parties of the respondents and from where they get their information. However, I do want to answer your other question about where this belief comes from.

One theory that makes sense is confirmation bias. Confirmation bias is the tendency of our brains to look for information that confirms what we already believe. Subconsciously, we look for information that agrees with our beliefs, then feel good about ourselves for being “right.” Confirmation bias is compounded by information coming faster than we can read it, let alone evaluate the reliability of the sources.

Former Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.” We are going down a dangerous road by not accepting scientific, evidence-based facts.

We are all susceptible to confirmation bias. Let’s analyze where we get our information and why it is being posted so we can respond thoughtfully to the complex problems that need to be solved.

- Emilee Rose, Kansas City

Extremely wrong

It mystifies me why educated, life-experienced people allow themselves to be led around by far right and far left demigods and are unable to see any part of the other side. Extremes will never compromise, and the entire thing is about power. Certain media present one side without considering the other side — and I mean both sides.

Those in power have phrases and chants that make them look good or the other side look bad. Today, our government is like two 14-year-olds trying to best the other without giving reasons for their rants.

As an old man, I long for the day when we can actually sit down and do good things for the good of America.

- Edward Barnes, Prairie Village

Vote for us all

HR1/S1, the For The People Act, is to be voted on in the Senate soon. The bill would give power to the people by limiting billionaires’ influence in elections and the dark money that’s used to forward narrow views. It would address many challenges faced by voters in 2020 and make sure they can get to the polls safely, conveniently and securely. And it would end partisan gerrymandering and enable people to choose the people they vote for, not letting politicians choose their voters.

Please urge your senators to vote for the For The People Act.

- Edward Acosta, Olathe

We’re all beaming

As I read my email April 30, a huge smile spread across my face. My students no longer had to wear masks outside at recess. They were actually out in the schoolyard when I read the news, and I wondered if the recess aides knew about the change from Jackson County. I couldn’t wait to pick up my students to see.

I saw their faces. I saw their smiles, and they saw mine. When I had recess duty later, I loved watching my students’ expressions as they played. Feeling the air on my own face felt amazing. I gladly refrained from saying, “Put your mask up,” for the thousandth time.

I remembered the roller-coaster ride of the school year: Figuring out how to teach virtually, then hybrid; welcoming a full class of in-person students, if only for one week; going back to virtual learning; and finally returning to school in person. My students survived change. They were resilient.

Throughout the year, I thanked my co-workers and parents for their support and my students for a job well done. On April 30, I experienced relief, remembered life before the pandemic, and gave praise to God for returning to “normal.”

-Carla Thomas, Lee’s Summit