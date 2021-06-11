Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss a US majority sidelined, Royals’ welcome and Jerry Moran

Minority rule

The For the People Act would require states to adopt more sensible procedures for registration and voting. (June 7, 2A, “Key Democrat says he’ll vote against ‘partisan’ elections overhaul”) It should be enacted so our governments will be guided by the combined wisdom of our people rather than by dictates of entrenched minorities.

Despite the noise of social media, recent months have shown that most people still pay attention to facts, evolving scientific information and the moral obligations of community. With full democracy, we will elect candidates who respect and implement these values.

Without full democracy, powerful minorities manipulate rules to perpetuate their own power. They weaken our nation by fomenting hate to fragment their opposition, and they obstruct government policies that would effectively respond to the crises we face. Our nation suffers from floods, fires, droughts and excess heat as our climate deteriorates. We need updates to our national infrastructure and other robust government action.

Restricting voters’ access to the polls restricts our governments’ responses and rehabilitative action. The For the People Act would set things right. And filibuster rules must be changed so that senators can no longer block legislation supported by bipartisan majorities of our citizens.

- James R. Turner, Kansas City

Royal treatment

I live in Omaha, and my brother lives in Norfolk, Nebraska. We come to Kansas City to a few Royals baseball games every year. I want to thank all the workers at Kauffman Stadium. They are so helpful and nice. It makes our trips wonderful.

We also got to meet Rex Hudler, and he is one of the classiest and best commentators in the game. It just made that trip so special.

Kansas City should be proud of how the Royals take care of things at Kauffman Stadium.

- Keith Schinstock, Omaha

Heart of KC

The Star Editorial Board nailed it a few days ago: There’s a miniseries of the Civil War being waged across the wide Missouri. (May 27, 8A, “North-south KC divide a lot like the old divide in the US”)

As with the conflict that inspired it, the themes and some facts apply. One side serves as the economic engine of the whole. But diverging from the epic conflict of the past, it is the South in this instance that drives the engine, while the North tags along, specializing in extras, fancies and et ceteras — soccer, softball, segregation.

There is, of course, the airport. That plan was hatched long ago, about the same time as Bruce R. Watkins Drive. Given enough acreage, a plane can land anywhere. No matter the tax dollars dumped on the tarmac at Kansas City International Airport, it will never fuel the economy of Kansas City.

Former mayor Charles Wheeler put a knife in the back of Kansas City as a transportation hub 50 years ago. Trying to revive that vision is like resurrecting a corpse. Let it die and, for once, focus on what Kansas City really is: its residents, its neighborhoods. Not the chemical-lawned homeowner associations of the Northland. Those are neighborhoods like Wonder bread is bread. Though it does work well to sop up barbecue sauce.

- Catherine Dobson, Kansas City

Talk about sense

Sen. Jerry Moran’s self-serving newsletters might need to be renamed from “Kansas Common Sense” to “I Make No Sense.”

His latest message paid tribute to America’s Greatest Generation on the 77th anniversary of D-Day. He stated — without a trace of irony — that “Protecting our democracy required tremendous courage, and today we honor the bravery of those who perished.”

Is this the same senator who voted against the Jan. 6 commission — and failed to meet with fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick’s widow? (Even Sen. Roger Marshall did that much.)

- Theodore Prince, Leawood