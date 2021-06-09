Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss KC’s homeless hotels, Jon Rahm and Missouri Medicaid vote

Put it up front

How is it possible that Michael Ryan’s column about problems with Kansas City putting homeless people into hotel rooms was published in the Opinion section and not as a news story? And on Page 19A no less? (June 16, “KC homeless camp sweep causes its own fine mess”)

Simply incredible.

- Brad Hauger, Shawnee

Abusive practice

Kansas prisons use solitary confinement at high rates. It consists of being locked in a bathroom-sized cell, 22 to 24 hours daily, without face-to-face family visits, religious services or educational opportunities. Meals and mental health services are provided through a hole in the steel door.

Physical and psychological effects are extreme and long-lasting, with inmates suffering suicide rates 600 times higher than average prisoners. Solitary is frequently used for months and years, without oversight from outside agencies. This is a red flag.

Solitary confinement was originally designed to increase prison safety. Evidence instead shows the opposite: It increases violence, staff injuries and mental illness. Most in solitary confinement will return to society. They are expected to develop functional relationships with family and employers after enduring this trauma.

Many states limit its costly use for those with severe mental illness or who are pregnant or juveniles, and for no more than 15 consecutive days. Limiting it reduces prison violence, staff injuries and recidivism.

When solitary confinement is restricted, results are positive. When solitary confinement is not restricted, as in Kansas, it becomes a default. It psychologically, physically and financially hurts our families, communities and state.

- Laura Cheever, Emporia, Kansas

Rahm’s poor choice

Jon Rahm is a heck of a golfer and over the years has found a way to deal with his temper. He now has to deal with his stupidity.

He knew if he didn’t get vaccinated, he would be subject to COVID-19 testing as well as contact tracing during last week’s Memorial Tournament. (June 8, 3B, “Cantlay wins in a playoff at Memorial”) After pulling away from the field with a six-shot lead Saturday at 18 under par, he was notified he had tested positive for the virus and had to withdraw from Sunday’s final round.

Patrick Cantlay won the tournament, pocketing $1.67 million after shooting 13 under par. That means all Rahm had to do was get vaccinated and shoot a 4 over par on Sunday for $1.67 million.

Well, Jon, maybe it’s time to get a shot, eh?

- Greg Schoen, Overland Park

We voted for it

On Aug. 4, we voted — knowing exactly what we were doing — to expand Medicaid to more than 275,000 Missourians in need of coverage. According to the constitutional amendment we passed, that coverage should begin by July 1, granting otherwise ineligible Missourians access to health insurance through MO HealthNet, the state’s Medicaid program.

It’s astonishing that despite the decisive will of the voters and a constitutional directive, the legislature and governor would rather subvert democracy and violate the state constitution than improve Missourians’ health. Even more stupefying is the amount of federal funds the state is foregoing in the process. Under the American Rescue Plan, states expanding Medicaid are eligible for an estimated $1.15 billion over two years in supplemental federal funds.

The sooner Missouri implements Medicaid expansion, the sooner it will reap the well-documented health and economic benefits. It’s frustrating how much our lawmakers have fought this inevitability, especially when the state has adequate funds to cover the cost of the program, expansion included.

I’m confident the courts will uphold the Missouri Constitution and put this issue to rest, finally extending critical health coverage to our friends and neighbors in need — just as you and I intended back in August.

- Lea Lee, Kansas City