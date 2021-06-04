Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss harmful partisanship, KC police control, Troost’s division

In this together

Russia is suspected to have developed a horrific microwave weapon that renders people helpless. In addition, Russians now can hack into America’s digital systems where they can obtain valuable information and cause havoc. We are investigating the possibility that China developed a nasty virus for use as a biological weapon.

While Russia and China formulate plans for different types of war with the United States, Republicans and Democrats continue to squabble and our country sinks deeper into debt. Wake up, America. As Abraham Lincoln warned us, “A house divided cannot stand.”

Our survival depends upon our leaders prioritizing our country’s unity, strength and security over political ideologies. We must all work together to meet these challenges. We cannot afford to fail.

- Mona Glazer, Overland Park

Whose decision?

It has always been my understanding that elected governmental bodies such as city councils make the final decisions on how taxpayer money is spent, not boards appointed by executives such as governors. (May 29, 1A, “Kansas City police board files lawsuit against city leaders over budget measure”)

Of course, it is always sound policy to consult with boards before making structural changes in budgets, but such a step is not required.

- Robert Willson, Overland Park

Naming rights

The Kansas City Police Department should be required to change its name to one that truly describes who is policing our city — call it the State of Missouri Police Department.

If the police wish to use Kansas City’s name, perhaps they should pay for the privilege.

- Steve Williamson, Kansas City

We lived it

The Star’s Sunday editorial, “North-south KC divide a lot like the old divide in the US,” (8A) which mentioned the history of Troost Avenue, brought back painful memories for me and I’m sure other Black men who dared to “trespass” beyond our neighborhoods in the 1960s.

Even though my friends and I knew of the danger we would face by angry cops, we chose to attempt to minimize the repercussions when we encountered them by immediately “assuming the position,” with our hands against the nearest wall and our legs spread far apart, before being told to do so.

Unfortunately, just like for too many Black men today, our surrender did not always prevent us from suffering the wrath of the police.

- Eddie L. Clay, Grandview

Hold accountable

As a new resident of Missouri, I sincerely hope Sen. Josh Hawley runs for reelection when the opportunity arises, and I wish Sen. Roy Blunt had not announced he won’t run again. It is my fondest wish to gleefully vote both these men out of the United States Senate at the first opportunity.

I also wholeheartedly hope that the House of Representatives convenes an investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitrol on Jan. 6 — an investigation that not only shines a light upon Blunt’s flaccid spine and utter ineptitude, but that also yields criminal charges and incarceration for any elected official who participated in the horrendous events of that day.

The Republicans collectively foisted a two-bit con artist and his band of merry grifters onto the American people with the sole intent of maintaining their own power and financial windfall. For that, I wish upon them all the worst consequences of the American voters’ political awakening.

Now they will deal with the principled, driven, informed voters. We are mad. We have long memories. And we are coming for Blunt, Hawley and anyone else who allows Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to maintain his partisan chokehold on our republic.

- Jennifer Grimes, Kansas City