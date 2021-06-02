Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss baseball players’ example, KC police budget and DC blowhards

Royal leadership

The “MLB In Brief” section of the Sunday Star reported that 85% of Major League Baseball players have received the COVID-19 vaccine. (3B)

We know 85% is in the ballpark for achieving what the scientists call “herd immunity.” In a city where many are afraid to get vaccinated, wouldn’t it be great if several of the Royals players participated in a TV commercial to promote the vaccine?

What if players were shown looking up as if they were going to catch a fly ball and took turns saying, “I got it!” and then they all looked straight at the camera and said, “We all got it — we got vaccinated. The facts say the vaccine saves lives. Join the team. Get the vax.”

Wouldn’t that help inspire people to get vaccinated? Perhaps members of the Kansas City Chiefs could also participate in such promos.

After all, many people look up to sports figures and could be motivated by the professional athletes to get vaccinated, bringing us closer to herd immunity.

- Kevin Lindeman, Kansas City

I can’t watch

Between Marlins man and obnoxious-sign boy, Royals games are unwatchable on television. Thank God for the radio.

- Robert E. Fitzpatrick, Pittsburg, Kansas

Make a plan

Planners plan and doers do. Doers do plans, so planners go first. Where are the Kansas City Police Department’s budget planners? How do they make a good plan for what police do?

They start with what the police do. Make a list. Detail each item and how it’s done. What are the inputs and outputs of that list item? What skills are required? Are those skills taught in the police academy? Is that list item better addressed with more training or a different job category that is already able to address that item? What are the legitimate limitations overriding the resolution? Immediacy, danger, 24/7 availability, budget, equipment, multifaceted emergency — how many other considerations?

This is called process. It works to clarify. It involves people interaction without absolutism.

Is anybody listening? It appears not, given the cartoon that is emerging in Kansas City. Let’s do this by fiat, says the mayor. We’ll sue, says the police chief.

Is there a mediator in our fair city who can lay this process bare? This is your public service opportunity.

Will any answer be perfect? No. Will clarity be better? Yes. Let’s get started. Conversation aimed at the people is my answer.

- Phil Buckley, Kansas City

Want to help

I read Lisa Grim’s May 27 guest commentary about her many hardships after losing her husband to COVID-19. (9A, “Families devastated by COVID-19 are left behind”)

I’m listening, Lisa. I may not be able to do much, but I’ll do what I can.

- Kay Tinsley, Bonner Springs

Own backyard

I find it somewhat ironic that the “chicken hawks” in Congress choose to anoint themselves with the power to bring social order to the rest of the world while ignoring the social disorder here at home, if not tacitly encouraging it.

- E. Eugene Harrison, Mission

Medical wonders

Missouri and Kansas Sens. Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran do not have a backbone among the four of them.

- Mary Anne Baier, Kansas City