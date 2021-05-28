Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss KC Symphony’s return, low Kansas wages and charter schools

To my ears

What a joy it was to hear the Kansas City Symphony live in Helzberg Hall this week. I don’t remember attending another concert where the musicians got a standing ovation before the concert, but it was well deserved, as was the one after.

This reminds us of how much better it is to hear music in person rather than through computer speakers.

As Royals commentator Rex Hudler would say, “Outstanding!”

- Don F. Dagenais, Kansas City

Kansas wages

After reading the May 23 story, “Dubious Kansas endorsements may unravel attack on federal benefits” (3A) as well as the ongoing propaganda surrounding labor, unemployment and fair compensation, I wondered: Why did the authors of this piece, as well as every other politician and talking head, omit the unemployment rate in Kansas? That seems like important information being ignored by the idiots clamoring about a lack of applicants for all these nonexistent jobs.

The level of hatred toward the working people of this state and the nation overall is on disgusting display by the very same people who fall all over themselves to hand out money to the wealthy and political class.

Unemployment rate aside, why isn’t this conversation centered around the abhorrently low maximum unemployment benefits offered by this state and others? Or the complete failure to deliver these benefits to the people — benefits so low that the federal government had to step in to prevent national catastrophe. Let’s not even mention the deflated wages in Kansas.

I drive more than an hour each way to work in Missouri just to earn a livable wage.

- Robert D. Eagle, Girard, Kansas

Parks cares for all

I am the chief executive officer of Gordon Parks Elementary, a public charter school in Kansas City. I am writing because I often see charter public schools misrepresented.

Most recently, The Kansas City Star Editorial Board stated that the most at-risk students “are less likely to be welcome in” some charter schools. On the contrary, these are often the students we are most likely to serve at Gordon Parks, and we welcome all.

At our school, we serve more than 150 pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade students. Some 60% receive food stamps or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds. Approximately 5% are homeless, and 87% have experienced a significant trauma in their lives, twice the national average. We use a “Responsive Classrooms” approach, which leads to greater teacher effectiveness, higher student achievement and improved school climate.

Our CARE Team is an integral piece that provides more intensive caretaking of the social, emotional and physical well-being of our students, staff and families and includes a licensed mental health therapist, a behavior specialist, two resilience coaches and a family advocate.

With nearly 50% of Kansas City’s public school children attending charter schools, it is time to recognize the value they bring to our communities.

- Kirsten Lipari-Braman, Kansas City

Vaccines are safe

Americans eat a large variety of processed foods in their diets. Most consumers do not look at the product ingredient lists on their purchases. Why do people worry about what’s in the COVID-19 vaccine but not about the unhealthy ingredients they put in their mouths? All of these things — vaccines and food products — are rigorously tested and proven safe.

Get vaccinated!

- Lois Skogerson, Mission Hills