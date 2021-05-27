Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss KC police control, China’s COVID-19 role and SM North Bison

Have our say

Since 1939, the Kansas City Police Department has been run by the state with little or no input from the residents and taxpayers of Kansas City. The KCPD has answered to a commission appointed by the governor, with no accountability to the people who actually live in Kansas City.

It’s time for a change. It now is the responsibility of the elected representatives of Kansas City residents to take back control of the department and be accountable for its operation. (May 26, 1A, “‘They have no accountability’: Kansas City rights groups back move to control police”)

Some accountability for the KCPD is required by Kansas City taxpayers, not a state government, which through gerrymandering has wrested from us the control of our own city. We have had no control over police department performance, training, discipline and standards. Because of the state government’s overreach, we residents cannot even pass laws to control firearms or any other local measures needed to protect the welfare of our city.

Action taken by the City Council has my support as a citizen taxpayer resident of the First District, veteran and 30-year law enforcement officer.

- Jim Lewis, Kansas City

China’s culpability

Just over a year ago, my family and I were preparing for a long-awaited vacation. Little did we know that at the same time, our Chinese Communist Party friends seem to have been busy covering up the existence of a novel coronavirus that would devastate the world as we knew it.

Since then, there have been 168 million cases and 3.5 million deaths worldwide from COVID-19. Americans have suffered 591,000 deaths. COVID-19 has crushed local communities and businesses and done damage to the world economy measured in the trillions of dollars.

The Chinese have suffered no penalty for their horrific crimes against humanity. Indeed, they are due to bask in the limelight as they host the 2022 Winter Olympics a year from now.

At the very least, China should be denied the opportunity to host or participate in the 2022 Games and for 50 years beyond. In addition, Chinese leadership should be tried by the International Court of Justice for crimes against humanity.

Anything less would be a mere slap on the wrist insufficient to deter their next violation of civilized behavior.

- Wayne Byrd, Overland Park

Run the numbers

Dear Gov. Mike Parson:

Are your conservative economic views really better for Missouri than a billion-plus new dollars added to the state’s economy annually and the health of 250,000 Missourians? Wouldn’t the new economic activity from Medicaid expansion generate more Missouri sales, property and income taxes than the amount you would have to put up to fund the program?

Did you not swear to uphold the Missouri Constitution?

- Clark Achelpohl, Kansas City

Profile in courage?

A recent headline on the main page of CNN.com read, “GOP poised to torpedo insurrection commission,” with a picture of Senate Minoriy Leader Mitch McConnell. Standing behind him was Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.

I hoped that since he’s not running for reelection, Blunt would grow a backbone and stand up against Donald Trump. Sadly, it looks like I was mistaken.

- Tom Meek, Lee’s Summit

Lots of variety

White supremacists, militias, domestic terrorism, talk radio, Fox News, religious zealots, voter obstruction, trickle-down economics, Mike Lindell, QAnon, Pizzagate, Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and, of course, continuation of absurd claims of a fraudulent election by none other than one-term president Donald J. Trump.

Who says the Republican Party doesn’t believe in diversity?

- Whit W. Welker, Lee’s Summit

A better name

Give credit where credit is due. Congratulations to Shawnee Mission North High School administrators for showing the courage and good sense to change their mascot to the Bison.

Other schools in the region would show great judgment in following their lead. Let’s end the use of all Native American mascots and team names.

- David Whitlock, Kansas City