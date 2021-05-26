Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss protecting Missouri, ‘woke’ words and stopping gun deaths

Helping ourselves

At least 86 people lost their lives from a catastrophic cyclone in India earlier this month, and many more may die because of the resulting disruption to the nation’s response to the pandemic. Thousands are dying from COVID-19 each day, and humanitarian crises such as disasters present another obstacle. Health infrastructures are weakened and funding can be haphazard, resulting in dire health situations for an already vulnerable population.

To avoid another situation like this, funding for humanitarian health services is crucial. Primary health care providers are the first line of defense against emerging pathogens, recognizing novel symptom clusters or new disease presentations.

Creating a stronger post-COVID-19 world requires strong action on primary care in humanitarian aid. We must recognize that infectious disease outbreaks anywhere could introduce new variants or diseases inside Missouri’s borders.

We can help ensure people around the world get the medical care they need by focusing parts of our humanitarian aid on primary medical care, and Missourians will benefit as the world better prepares for future outbreaks. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas has been a strong supporter of crucial humanitarian health aid funding, and we hope Missouri’s Sen. Roy Blunt will join him.

- Haley Stuckmeyer, Kirksville, Missouri

Verbal respect

For years, a favorite family dish has been a recipe from a 1968 Better Homes and Gardens cookbook. The recipe is stained with blotches of soy sauce and cooking oil and, I belatedly learned, a hurtful and racist name: Oriental Skillet Supper.

I’d never given that name a second thought. Then my 29-year-old son said, “You’ve got to quit calling it that.” It’s now been rechristened Asian Skillet Dinner.

Yet while shopping for the recipe’s ingredients at my neighborhood grocery store, I noticed the sign identifying products said “Oriental.” Being curious, I checked a different market nearby and was glad to see its aisle identifier said “Asian.”

Using “Asian” in place of “Oriental” may seem like a small thing. Some might think it’s even annoyingly “woke.” But five years ago this May (now designated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month), the word “Oriental” was deemed offensive enough that President Barack Obama signed into law a bill eliminating its use from federal legislation.

Eliminating hurtful words from our vocabularies — and from cookbooks and grocery stores — goes a long way in making everyone feel valued. Words do matter.

- Judie Becker, Leawood

Be aware

Every year for the past six, the first Friday in June has been designated National Gun Violence Awareness Day to call attention to the staggering public health consequences of gun violence. This year, it’s June 4. The many facets of gun violence cry out for our awareness, so consider these:

Be aware of the more than 40,000 American lives that gun violence will claim this year alone, and not only from homicides and mass shootings that grab the media headlines. Two-thirds of those lives will be lost to suicides and deaths from preventable accidents.

Be aware of the lifelong mental anguish and frequent guilt those left behind must face. And be aware of the ongoing physical and emotional trauma of those who survive after being injured by gun violence. Be aware gun violence can strike anyone, anywhere at any time.

Then be aware we can work together to reduce gun violence by seeking common-ground solutions. Demonstrate your awareness by wearing any touch of orange on Friday June 4 that shows you support ending this public health epidemic.

- Judy Sherry, President, Grandparents Against Gun Violence, Kansas City