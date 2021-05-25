Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Chiefs Super Bowl redo, Eddie V’s generosity, KCPD funding

Doing it over

Encouraged by ongoing performances of the 45th president of the United States and the recent Republican leadership change in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Kansas City Chiefs today announced their “complete and total victory” over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, which took place on Feb. 7.

An “audit committee” made up solely of Kansas City fans is reviewing video of the game for irregularities after consultation with unnamed authorities of the Republican Party on Capitol Hill. “Well, since our 45th president clearly beat Joe Biden, then it’s also obvious that the Kansas City Chiefs have won the NFL world championship of 2021,” quipped one unnamed lawmaker.

Rumors are circulating that Mike Pence has been sent to Tom Brady’s home to retrieve the wrongly awarded Lombardi Trophy.

- Jeff Bakeman, Freeland, Washington

Too fast a finger

About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, out by Longview Community College, I was jogging on the old section of Longview Road that heads into the ball fields next to the community center. You were in a gray car. You honked, and I believe gave me a thumbs-up.

However, my reaction was quite the opposite, as I thought you were another angry driver such as the one about a minute ahead of you. He did almost the same thing — except it was his middle finger. (Gee, I wonder what that meant?)

As soon as you passed I realized that you were indeed saying hello and giving me a positive gesture. So I absolutely apologize for my too quick reaction — sincerely so.

- Rusty Moore, Lee’s Summit

Surprise treat

I stopped into Eddie V’s Prime Seafood on the Country Club Plaza last week, still dressed in my scrubs from my day at Truman Medical Center. I hadn’t been out to eat for 14 months (sound familiar?), and as I am fully vaccinated I could see no reason not to have some excellent fish for dinner.

I told the person at the front desk that she could seat me somewhere inconspicuous, because I wasn’t dressed for an evening out. I savored every bite of my Norwegian salmon, every bit as good as I remembered.

When I laid my credit card out, Anna, my splendid wait person, told me to put it away. Eddie V’s was thanking me for my work.

The official National Nurses Week went by earlier this month. But this unexpected treat made that week and that day truly special. I thank Eddie V’s for the recognition and its staff’s kindness.

- Judith L. Zillner, Merriam

The wrong fix?

Have you ever been in a classroom where a minority of students have disrupted learning and the teacher has punished the whole class for the actions of the few? It is unfair, frustrating and upsetting for most of the class.

The unrest in our nation because of current and past police abuse is a similar situation. Redistributing Kansas City Police Department funding so $42 million is allotted to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund sounds like a good idea, but is it? (May 23, 14A, “No, Kansas City did not defund the police. But the mayor and City Council are on the hook now”)

What is the direct effect of this change? More red tape to get what is needed, where it is needed, when it is needed?

In the meantime, how does this directly affect our first responders who, for the most part, are heroes? Will the redistributed funding cause problems hiring competent officers? Will officer protection be compromised?

There is no question more training is needed for de-escalation in crisis situations. Is redistributing funding from one major need and putting it in another really a solution?

- Rosemary Pappert, Roeland Park