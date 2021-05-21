Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss truth about Hamas, Missouri Constitution, left-wing Star

Hamas’ aim

The Jewish community supports the right of all to peacefully protest. Our hearts go out to the Israeli and Palestinian people, and we pray for an end to this violence and suffering. The Star’s front-page May 15 story, “Kansas City rally backs Palestinians with hundreds marching from Country Club Plaza,” lacked important context and facts.

Crucially, we must distinguish the Palestinian people from the violent dictatorship governing them in Gaza: Hamas is an internationally recognized terrorist organization with a goal of Israel’s annihilation and replacement by an Islamist regime. In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip. Hamas, rather than improving the welfare of its people, has chosen to attack Israelis.

The narrative of “Israel bombs Gaza” is a popular one. What is not mentioned is that Hamas has sent more than 3,000 rockets into Israel, explicitly aiming to kill as many Israelis as possible.

Those who excuse Hamas’ actions are defending terrorism, plain and simple. Those who cheered the destruction of the Israeli flag at the Plaza this past weekend mimicked Hamas’ aim: the destruction of the Jewish state.

One can support Palestinian rights and simultaneously denounce the genocidal terrorist organization Hamas. This nuance is not only possible — it is crucial for all who truly seek peace.

- Gavriela Geller, Executive director, Jewish Community Relations Bureau-American Jewish Committee, Kansas City

Lawmakers’ duty

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden stated that the U.S. Constitution is “a binding contract with the American people,” and that it “can’t be disregarded just to suit the interests of whoever holds the power in Washington.” (May 16, 6A, “Missouri lawmakers pass ban on enforcement of federal gun laws, sending bill to governor”)

Just for fun, let’s make a couple of relevant changes: “Our Missouri Constitution is a binding contract with the people. It can’t be disregarded just to suit the interests of whoever holds power in Jefferson City.” So, what’s a true defense for the legislature’s failure to enact the constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid per the voters’ will?

Legislators took an oath to support the constitutions of the United States and Missouri, which reads: “Any member convicted of having violated his oath or affirmation shall be deemed guilty of perjury, and be forever disqualified from holding any office of trust or profit in this state.”

I have brought this to the attention of the state attorney general, but he seems too busy filing frivolous lawsuits and running for the U.S. Senate to do his job.

In reality, it isn’t funny.

- Allen Maty, Smithville

Not up to the job

I had to reread a May 18 letter to the editor three times to make sure I was reading it correctly. (9A) “Toast” Donald Trump for the progress made fighting COVID-19? With what — Clorox?

Some 400,000 people died on Trump’s watch. He exhibited no leadership. He disparaged Dr. Anthony Fauci. He spread lies and misinformation. Because of his ineptitude, lack of caring and dismissive attitude toward science, America’s response to COVID-19 was dismal, deadly and embarrassing.

Thank you, President Joe Biden for guiding us through this crisis. Your swift action, trust in science and medicine, and your empathy, intelligence and experience no doubt saved many lives. God bless you.

- Janet Lynn Mays, Kansas City

Right turn?

Can we please give a little nod for the Republicans? The Star is very liberal and left-wing.

- Curt Walther, Liberty