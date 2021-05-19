Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss KC’s baseball legacy, constitutional convention and the GOP

Lots of history

The smallness of the memorial at 22nd Street and Brooklyn Avenue belies the location’s historical importance. Here, not the Los Angeles Coliseum, is where Major League Baseball was first played west of St. Louis, at Municipal Stadium. Here, decades before the Kansas City Athletics played beginning in 1955, stood the home field of the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues.

Look a block west. That huge red brick edifice is “the castle on the hill,” Lincoln College Preparatory Academy. Now, somehow, Lincoln is reclaiming its place of pride not only in the Kansas City School District, but throughout the entire city.

Hungry? Drive about five blocks north on Brooklyn. There, on the east side of the street, is Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, where U.S. presidents come to eat when they are in town. Food is good. Service is good. Prices aren’t bad.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is about a five-minute drive from the restaurant. Well, I just started out remembering 22nd and Brooklyn and our wonderful city. I’m starting to get a hankering for some barbecue.

- David Watkins, Weatherby Lake

Redo Constitution

At the end of this legislative session, our state senators in Topeka showed all of Kansas their true colors. They weren’t red, white or blue for those who voted in opposition to Senate Concurrent Resolution 1611, which would have Kansas call for Congress to hold a constitutional convention.

Opposed legislators claim this legislation is lying and trying to subvert the Kansas Constitution. Just as in Washington, D.C., their claims are the very things they are guilty of.

Meanwhile, our federal government continues unchecked, while ignoring our U.S. Constitution. How’s that working for you?

Wake up, Kansas. Take note, and in the next election, vote these people out.

- Rebecca Dunlap, Axtell, Kansas

Show it off

There is some confusion about who has been fully vaccinated and can limit their mask-wearing experience and who can’t. Retail personnel cannot distinguish between who has received the vaccine and who might still put others at risk.

However, when I had my shots, I received a card indicating such. If, indeed, everyone who received a shot got a card, too, then all the worried retailer would need do is ask to see the card. Problem solved.

- T.H. “Tommy” Ferraro, Sugar Creek

A real split

With the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership role in the House by a voice vote, I believe we have seen the birth of a three-party system in the U.S.: the Democratic Party, the Republican Party and the party of Donald Trump. Unfortunately, I believe the traditional Republican Party is now in the minority.

Cheney was removed from the third-highest GOP position in the House because of her refusal to join the majority of Trump supporters who continue to claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” (despite more than 60 court cases proving otherwise) and that Trump had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

I am amazed and angered to see leaders of our nation, like Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, make recent claims that, “Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walk through Statuary Hall, showed people in an orderly fashion standing between stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Good grief.

- Dennis Stewart, Higginsville