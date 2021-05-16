Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Parson’s unemployment cut, corruption, woke forgiveness

We don’t matter

I told you so.

On March 29, I penned a letter informing Missouri voters that your votes did not count and were nullified. The Republican governor and the Republican majority in the General Assembly said to the Missouri voter: We do not care what you voted. We have health insurance, and to those who do not have health insurance, we are saying that our decision is simple: You are not worth 10% for us to fund Medicaid expansion. (May 14, 1A, “Medicaid expansion won’t go forward, Parson says”)

The millions of Missourians’ dollars we send to Washington, D.C.? Those dollars would have come back to Missouri from the federal government to pay for the vast majority of Medicaid expansion. Now, Missourians’ tax dollars can go to other states that have Medicaid expansion.

It is time to vote out individuals who ignore and invalidate the will of Missouri voters. Then again, it may not matter. If elected officials can cancel out your vote on this issue, they could do the same with the next election.

Remember: I told you so.

- Rev. Dr. W.A. Hedge, St. Joseph

Anxiety ahead

I live in Missouri, and Gov. Mike Parson is ending the state’s participation in enhanced federal unemployment benefits. I am one of those affected by COVID-19. I lost my job in October because of the pandemic, and despite my efforts to find another job, I have been unsuccessful. The extended unemployment and enhanced federal payment help me pay my bills during this difficult time.

Not only did my insurance expire at midnight the day I was let go, but I struggled with my bills, and I don’t want to lose my house. I felt secure for a short time after some in Congress fought for the extended benefits and enhanced federal payments. Now that Parson has announced he will end these programs, I am stressing out very much.

It is not fair that he has the power to do that. Missourians are suffering as is.

- Angela Veach, Independence

The good apples

I take exception to The Kansas City Star Editorial Board’s depiction of the Kansas City, Kansas, police department as “corrupt.” (May 12, 10A, “Hello, DOJ? We’ve got ‘plain, in-your-face mutilation and modern-day lynching’ here”) Having worked closely with the department during my 34 years of employment with our city and county, I found the vast majority of our officers to be of high character and integrity.

For the editorial board to paint the entire department with a broad brush because of the actions of a few is unjust and not right. When you have hundreds of officers serving in a department, you are bound to have some bad apples.

I am open to investigating specific crimes or violations committed by police if there is sufficient causation. Retired FBI agent Alan Jennerich claims the FBI looked into this situation, but the editorial noted it led “nowhere in particular, and not for lack of evidence.” Well, it must have been for lack of evidence, or else charges would have been filed.

Serving the public as a police officer is a very tough and demanding job. Most people run away from danger. Our brave men and women run straight toward it. I am proud of the KCK police department and am thankful we have such a professional department serving our community.

- Thomas Roberts, Kansas City, Kansas

Honesty first

I am a lifelong Democrat, but on more than one occasion I’ve voted for a Republican or independent. I have followed Rep. Liz Cheney’s political career for years, and I must say our political views are almost never the same. But if she ever runs for an office where I can vote for her, I will. (May 13, 2A, “Cheney ousted from House GOP leadership post”)

I value honesty and devotion to my country above loyalty to any party, and it seems she does, too. Sadly, far too many in both parties don’t. I wish there were more like her.

Perhaps some Republicans who voted to oust her might like to resign, since they were elected in an election that their party and previous president said was fixed, rigged, crooked. Surely they will not wish to serve in positions so dishonorably achieved.

In the next election, please consider the honesty of the candidates. This country needs more like Liz Cheney and fewer like (fill in the blank). There are many of those in both parties. How sad for our country.

- Bob Ferguson, Kansas City, Kansas

Don’t just cancel

The cancel culture dispenses swift and everlasting punishment, where redemption is never an option. One must wonder who bestowed the stewards of this phenomenon its authority and structure. It does not appear they consulted historical authorities about the process. Let’s ask a few, before the experts’ words are expunged.

In the Babylonian Talmud (86a-b), the rabbis describe T’shuva as bringing redemption and healing to the world that reaches up to the heavens.

Peter asked Jesus, “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother who sins against me? Up to seven times?” Jesus answered “I tell you, not just seven times, but seventy-seven times.” (Matthew 18:12)

Surah Al’Imran 31 explains, “If you love Allah, then follow me and Allah will love you and forgive you for your wrong actions. Allah is Ever-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” Martin Luther King Jr. advised, “He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love.”

Our country has an established judicial system consisting of due process and rehabilitation. The so-called “woke” movement seems to have somehow circumvented these procedures.

- Steve Maurin, Kansas City, Kansas