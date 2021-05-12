Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss ransomware attacks, COVID doubters and access to voting

Just get offline

Several million dollars have been paid by companies because they’ve been hacked by ransomware. The most recent was a major oil pipeline company. (May 11, 7A, “Pipeline hit by cyberattack could be back by week's end”)

My question is why their operations are online at all. Except for commercial or communication reasons, the main function of a company such as a pipeline doesn’t need connectivity to the internet. Any company can isolate the core business from being hacked simply by not connecting everything it does via the internet. We have seen that it’s nearly impossible to safeguard against such attacks.

I’m not against being on the internet, since I am. I just don’t believe everything has to be. When we are worried that our home assistants might be secretly listening to everything, what do we expect when companies get hacked?

When the lights go out because the electrical system has been compromised, will we start worrying then?

- John Skelton, Independence

Driving questions

I have questions for those who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccination: If you were driving down the road and saw signs that said, “Caution, water over roadway,” and then came to a barricade with an exit, would you take the exit or drive through the barricade?

Experts have decided the water on the roadway is too deep to drive through. Do you drive through? People from the highway department who are familiar with this flooding have said the water is too deep to drive through. Do you believe this is a hoax and drive through? Do you think the government is trying to trick you from going the shortest way?

You have the right to drive through the barricade and do whatever you want. Do you drive through? Many other drivers are taking the exit to get around the flowing water. Do you drive through? Do you get out of your vehicle and encourage others to drive through?

Several years ago, I was deployed to South Carolina after flash flooding. Of the 13 people who drowned, all drove around barricades.

Do you drive through?

- Paul S. Smith, Liberty

Voting roadblocks

As in many other states, legislators in Missouri are considering a number of bills that would both restrict and open up access to voting. Some of those bills, such as HB 324, would increase voting accessibility to people, including those with disabilities. Many of those bills, however, such as HBs 334, 738 and 1065, would impede the basic rights of Missourians to have access to the vote by limiting absentee voting, voter registration and early voting opportunities, and imposing strict photo ID requirements on voting.

The U.S. Catholic bishops have spoken about how restrictive voting laws and practices have been used for the past 100 years to exclude voters of color. Such bills often also disenfranchise people of any race or ethnic background who live in poverty, have a disability or have not yet mastered the English language.

As a Catholic priest, I oppose any measures that would make it even more difficult for people in our state to vote.

The Catholic Church teaches that participation in civic life is a fundamental responsibility of citizens. To exercise this responsibility, citizens must have access to voting. Everyone in Missouri should have equal and equitable access to the ballot.

- Fr. Jim Caime, S.J., Pastor, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Kansas City