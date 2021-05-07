Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss government spending, ‘Sound of Metal,’ Mic-O-Say Scouts

Just keeps going

When memories keep me company, I can remember when budget spending in this country was in thousands or millions. I ask: What is next? How long will it be before the spending spree reaches quadrillions? I see it coming very fast with the profligate Congress we have. It certainly didn’t take long to get to the trillions.

- John C. Lovelace, Olathe

More to movie

The summary of “Sound of Metal” in the April 25 story “Oscar nominees for best picture make their case” was disappointing. (1C) The movie is so much more than its flippant remark about getting up early and writing with coffee and a doughnut.

The movie is about a drummer who loses his hearing. The filmmakers let the audience experience what it’s like to hear one day and not the next. Furthermore, the audience hears the ringing in the drummer’s ears and the distortion of sound.

Losing one’s hearing is, in itself, a death that deserves proper grieving for a gift that has been lost. In addition to losing his identity, the main character finds himself unable to communicate clearly. Such a loss created a need for therapy, the intent of his early-morning writing. The film helps the audience experience this loss within daily living and social events.

The deaf community played a huge role in the movie, on and off the screen. Omitting this detail diminishes the hope that’s provided in the movie, as well as the contribution in sharing the experiences of those who’ve had hearing loss.

- Carla Thomas, Lee’s Summit

What I learned

Toriano Porter’s May 5 column, “Adam Hamilton should speak out on Mic-O-Say” (13A) would have been more on target if he asked Adam Hamilton, pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, to defend how well thought-out and inclusive the Mic-O-Say program is to the youths who go through the process.

I went through it as an adult and was impressed by its depth, focus on serving others and respect of all people. Mic-O-Say is not about playing dress-up. Part of the focus is learning to look at the world from a different cultural perspective and learning empathy and the ability to think outside of one’s upbringing. The program takes several years of work, and its real lesson is teaching teenagers how to respect others. And Mic-O-Say is open to all.

I do not intend this to be a scolding message, but rather an appeal for Porter and others to learn more about the Mic-O-Say program before denigrating it. Just as the Rev. Hamilton and his church made a principled stand in accepting the LGBTQ community and same-sex marriage, he may also be making a principled stand defending the real positive aspects of the Mic-O-Say program.

- John Murphy, Belton

Not the time

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, state workers were sent home to work. During this time, Missouri spent millions of taxpayer dollars updating systems to improve security and confidentiality. Productivity of state workers increased. Yet Gov. Mike Parson has for some reason decided state workers must now return to the office. (May 5, KansasCity.com, “Parson orders Missouri state workers back to the office”)

Keep in mind that these workers have spent their own dollars creating a work environment in their homes. The state does not pay high wages. Working from home allows workers to decrease expenses for commuting, work attire and child care.

Parson wants to force state employees to return to state offices in an unsafe environment. He has yet to indicate any mask or vaccination requirements.

Any business would consider the associated costs of returning to work, as well as the increase in productivity by working from home.

- Jere Smith, Liberty

It’s just math

Economic 101 teaches us about the law of supply and demand. I don’t recall it being revoked. Small employers especially need to realize what they can and cannot change. If you really want to stay in business, labor supply is an easy fix.

- Paul Harmston, Lansing, Kansas