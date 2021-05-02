Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss a post-COVID bridge game, helping girls, donating blood

A new deal

The last time my monthly two-table bridge group got together for lunch and a game was March 11, 2020.

The coronavirus had entered the world, and a massive change took over our lives. Socializing came to a standstill. Members of the group unanimously agreed not to play until it was safe to do so.

My bridge group will meet again to play this popular game May 4. My thoughts:

Is it safe? Should be. All players have been fully vaccinated.

Will I remember how to play bridge? Yes, but I will be rusty.

What should I wear? All of us dress casually but well. I need a new outfit.

Will there be sadness? Yes. One member moved to Florida, and another recently became a widow. We will sympathize in a cheerful, loving manner.

Will our conversation lag? It shouldn’t. We all have the gift of gab.

Can every heart be filled with joy? Of course. To be with friends tops the joy chart.

Deal the cards.

- Betty Stinar Swisher, Kansas City

Keep it flowing

In my home, we rely on the water that comes from the tap. It is important that every time a faucet is turned on, quality drinking water comes out.

I realize, however, that for some communities around the world and here in the United States that is not the case. Water is scarce and not always safe, and sometimes bottled water is the only way to survive and stay healthy. As director of KC Water, it is my responsibility to make sure our customers can rely on water straight from the tap.

May 2-8 is the American Water Works Association’s Drinking Water Week. This year’s theme is, “There when you need it.”

KC Water and other water providers around the country will observe this week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock.

We have seen just how critical water is during a pandemic. It is important to invest in and protect our water for the future. Water is life.

- Terry Leeds, Director, KC Water, Kansas City

Family cares

As John Albers’ elementary school principal and a personal friend of his family, I can vouch for the fact that there was nothing family members wouldn’t do to help John succeed. The night John was shot, the principals of both high schools he had attended were there. The community cared deeply and was committed to helping him through his struggles.

As the mother of teenage sons, I know firsthand none of us is immune to the hardships and struggles our children face. Let’s not jump on the bandwagon and shame the parents of struggling teens. We parents are often guilty of alienating other parents whose children are struggling, assuming they aren’t doing the right things, and of passing judgment. In reality, we never know what struggles are around the corner for any of us.

The investigation into John’s shooting has been released. It no doubt paints a picture of a teen who was headed for disaster and parents who weren’t doing enough. Yet, this is a family like any of ours doing everything possible to help a child.

It is paramount that our community rally behind our struggling youth and their parents by holding Overland Park police accountable.

- Mandy Shoemaker, Overland Park

Help girls lead

In a time when every little opportunity can make a difference in a person’s life, the Girls Leadership, Engagement, Agency, and Development Act is crucial. This bipartisan federal bill, which is currently in the Senate with a companion in the House, would take the world one step closer to achieving equal opportunity for women.

The Girls LEAD Act would promote girls’ civic and political leadership as a priority for U.S. foreign assistance. Specifically, this legislation would implement programs around the world to teach girls these valuable skills. These programs would create long-lasting, vital change.

Girls are twice as likely as boys to never set foot in a classroom. Women make up more than 50% of the population, but they are underrepresented in all governments. The Girls LEAD Act would increase representation for women and their chances for prosperity.

Join the philanthropic 501(c)(3) nonprofit Borgen Project and support the Girls LEAD Act to secure equal opportunity for women globally.

- Miya Blythe, Overland Park

Work for us

How refreshing it is to go about our business as President Joe Biden performs his duties without the daily drama, grandstanding and misinformation of the past four years.

Now, if only the continually obstructive Republicans in the Senate could get on with their duties in a productive manner, we could finally have a Congress that is also attentive to the needs of Americans for the next four years.

One can only hope.

- Maria Coughlin, Kansas City

Gift of life

Saving a life by offering your arm to give a pint of blood is one important call to arms — not only in the military, but for our entire community. (And many of those arms belong to people serving in the military.)

Why don’t we step up and donate blood to those who need it? It is a selfless act, and one that will prolong someone else’s life.

- Ronnell B. Townsend, Independence