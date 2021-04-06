Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss voting laws, neighborhood pets and Sinclair’s Royals deal

Not about party

The 2020 election is in our rearview mirrors. The voting process was one of the safest and most secure ever. Yet, this week, the Kansas Senate is set to pass a slate of bills that would make it much harder for you to vote. (April 4, 14A, “Kansas, Missouri lawmakers want to suppress the vote; they fear free, fair elections”) Everyone who votes should oppose these bills.

Currently, your mail-in ballot has a three-day window to arrive at your election office to account for slow postal service. That window would go from three days to zero days, meaning mail-in ballots must arrive at the election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Last election, more than 30,000 ballots arrived during this three-day window.

These proposed bills would also reduce from 20 to 15 the number of days before county clerks could place your ballot in the mail. This would reduce your time to receive, fill out and return your ballot.

All Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters should call, email or text their state senators asking them to vote against these bills. Laws that make it harder to vote don’t care about your party affiliation. The ballot the election office won’t count in the next election might well be yours.

- Amii Castle, Lawrence

Beastly wisdom

I have read many letters through the years about problems people have with others’ animals. Having been a mayor and having had my own issues with neighbors’ pets, I hope I have some common sense on pets.

When I was mayor 40 years ago, dogs ran all over our city because the fine was just $10. We upped the fine to $50 with one warning. This helped, but I still heard complaints that the police gave people citations just because their dogs did their business in a neighbor’s yard.

I had one neighbor who put food out for every cat in our city, and a large black one would park on the hood of any car that pulled in my drive. Another neighbor got a dog, and it barked at 3 every morning.

That being said, I really like dogs. I found there were fewer complaints about cats because most of us know cats don’t bark.

With my education on pets, I came to the conclusion that to have a good pet, it helps if the owner is smarter than the animal.

- Rodger J. Shinn, Fredonia, Kansas

Fans left out

Sinclair Broadcasting, the media arm of Donald Trump, has shown its strategy for fans of the Royals (and Red Sox and Cards): Get lost. Sinclair is in it for itself only.

I believe that Sam Mellinger, with his clear and strong writing about the loss of Royals games on streaming services, has understated the negative impact for the team and the fans. (April 4, 1B, “Royals owner understands fans’ frustration over TV deal”)

What was once a summer tradition — having the games on at least one TV all the time — is a thing of the past. The loss of connection that this creates is of lasting damage. Without being able to see the players to identify with the ups and downs of the season, the fans will find other options for their leisure activities and dollars.

The Royals should sport AT&T on their uniforms. AT&T, with its slow internet service, insane billing practices and impossible customer service, is now the only network blessed by Sinclair. That is about as distasteful a relationship as can be imagined.

Bye, Royals. We’ll miss you.

- Stephen Rogers, Shawnee