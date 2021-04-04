Letters to the Editor Letters: readers discuss inflation threat, Chiefs’ Super Bowl, protecting children

Fight inflation

The nation’s inflation rate, trending at 1.5% per year for a decade, is likely headed considerably higher, propelled by a massive increase in aggregate spending. A huge increase in household savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with pent-up demand for services previously unavailable (travel, restaurant dining), will play an important role.

However, the principal cause of the surge of aggregate spending will likely result from excessively expansionary monetary and fiscal policy. The Federal Reserve intends to maintain exceptionally low interest rates for several years, while the magnitude of fiscal stimulus associated with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is unprecedented during peacetime. And the $2 trillion infrastructure program likely would not be fully paid for with taxes.

High inflation, unlike the 2% variety, unleashes adverse effects on society. It reduces private investment expenditures on research and development, thus slowing long-term growth of living standards. It also redistributes income and wealth in unfair ways, favoring aggressive and reckless borrowers at the expense of wage earners and prudent individual savers.

To prevent high inflation, the Federal Reserve must take its foot off the gas pedal much sooner than its statements suggest.

- Lloyd Thomas, Columbia, Missouri

Not over it

Am I the only one in Kansas City still upset about the pathetic performance of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl?

On that Sunday morning, the word of the day was “dynasty.” After a few hours against a 43-year-old quarterback, the word of the day was “rebuilding.”

The Chiefs were dominated in every phase of the game.

Tampa Bay showed up. Kansas City did not.

Embarrassing.

- Jim Tomlen, Leawood

We look trashed

I’ve always loved Kansas City and its suburbs, especially in the spring with the beautiful flowering trees and shrubs. But unfortunately, the view these days is hindered by all the trash on the roads in our city.

I see:

▪ extensive plastic and paper waste

▪ food and drink containers

▪ construction materials, metal, insulation and paint buckets

▪ tires

▪ full bags of trash

▪ a desk chair in the median of U.S. 69 that has been there for a month

What I don’t see are roadway signs discouraging littering and indicating there is a fine for doing so. I don’t see many “adopt a road” signs for community groups to volunteer for. I don’t see regular waste maintenance.

I’m disheartened by what I see.

So what’s up, Kansas Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Transportation and all the litterbugs out there? We should do better.

- Sara F. Powell-Moody, Leawood

Make us think

You need more educational columns that encourage debate, such as Noah Smith’s “How to raise corporate taxes without blowback” Thursday. (9A) Rather than most commentaries, which just play the blame game, I vote for pieces that are thought-provoking.

- Sterck A. Barnes, Leawood

Fans are losers

The Kansas City Royals have to have the dumbest management in sports. Their new TV deal blacks out thousands of fans. (March 23, 7B, “Royals TV schedule is set, but cord cutters may still face frustration”)

Do they realize their fans have other teams they can watch, and without access the Royals, they will switch teams?

If this continues, Royals fans who are blacked out should get together and have a mass burning of Royals sportswear. Do not give any more tax breaks to the Royals’ owners if they deny access to those taxpayers. It’s so sad that they hooked up with Fox Sports.

- Daniel Ward, Branson West, Missouri

Nurture children

Just as healthy roots help a plant grow strong, positive childhood experiences help a person’s physical and mental health, learning and social skills flourish. Every child has the potential to succeed, and we must work together to cultivate relationships, connections and environments that help children thrive.

The responsibility of raising healthy children does not fall solely on parents and caregivers. We all benefit when we work together to care for children.

This month is the second Child Abuse Prevention Month during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has added stressors to the lives of parents and caregivers. We at Kansas Children’s Service League, as the Kansas chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America, urge you to join us in growing a better tomorrow for all children, together.

Connect with parents and caregivers in your community. Support expanding family-friendly policies such as paid leave and quality child care. Share parenting resources such as 1-800-CHILDREN or make financial contributions to local, evidence-based prevention programs. Help positive childhood experiences take root now. Learn more at kcsl.org.

- Vicky Roper, Director, Prevent Child Abuse Kansas, Kansas Children’s Service League, Wichita