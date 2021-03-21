Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss a Plaza treasure, April 6 elections and fair districting

Tables turned

If you don’t believe in white privilege, ask yourself what would have happened if Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop looked like George Floyd. (March 18, 10A, “Suellentrop must resign now after police chase, DUI arrest”)

- Una Creditor, Kansas City

Quite a view

I am a physician living in Mission Hills. The Country Club Plaza has been a pride and go-to place for many years. Recently, I had been concerned about the Plaza losing its spotlight, noticing vacancies as I watched businesses leave.

However, I’d like to praise a new building on the Plaza: 46 Penn Centre, and the art display on its magnificent LED screen. It brings beautiful, contemporary, 21st century art to our city, displayed in a very elegant, sophisticated and cosmopolitan way.

I believe this building is a great addition to the city. It is a significant highlight for out-of-town visitors. I have witnessed groups of people enjoying the art display, which is stunning. It is also refreshing that the art selection changes from time to time, and that it is on par with the great cities of the world.

We appreciate that the display showcases local artists, helping build the local art community. It is an attraction for younger generations of Plaza customers and helps the area not to be frozen in time and evolve to continue to be relevant.

- Manana Elia, Mission Hills

In the know

Local elections in Missouri will be held April 6. In the four counties surrounding Kansas City, more than 400 of our fellow citizens are running for public office in municipalities, school districts and special service districts.

If you’re concerned that you don’t know what races and ballot issues you will decide April 6, the League of Women Voters of Kansas City has activated its nonpartisan, online voter guide at vote411.org/ballot. Just enter your address to view your personalized sample ballot. You will also find information provided by many candidates on their priorities and qualifications. Plus, all ballot questions are listed, including additional information on what the passage or rejection of the Kansas City earnings tax would mean to the city.

One more thing: Voter turnout in November’s election was extraordinary. More than 70% of the 750,000 registered voters in our area voted. Local elections are important, too. We are choosing the people who will make decisions that affect us day in and day out where we live.

Make a plan now to cast your ballot in the April 6 election.

- Pat Goodwin, League of Women Voters of Kansas City, Kansas City

Penalty needed

The March 17 story, “Family of late Kansas exoneree says jailhouse informant bill could have saved his life,” referred to a proposed Kansas law for jailhouse informant reform. This law is badly needed, but it should include prison time for prosecutors who violate it.

The story detailed the case of Pete Coones, who served 12 years in prison for a double homicide he did not commit. According to the report, prosecutors got a conviction after threatening a jailhouse informant with additional jail time if he did not coorperate, and then had him testify under oath at Coones’ trial.

This behavior by the prosecutors can only be described as witness tampering and suborning of perjury. If defense lawyers did these things, they would be charged with the felony crimes that these are and prosecuted for the crimes or disbarred. But the prosecutors were not and will not be. For the prosecutors, it is just business as usual.

This conduct certainly does not serve justice, which the prosecutor is supposed to be doing. It is a shameful practice and needs to be stopped. I hope the reform law adds criminal penalties and is passed soon.

- Steven A. Rosile, Wichita

Reflect reality

If we want a truly representative government, we need to establish a fair and equitable process for creating congressional districts. The For the People Act, currently in Congress as H.R. 1 and S. 1, would establish an independent, bipartisan commission to do so. Please support this legislation.

Right now, most states’ legislatures draw their congressional districts. When a particular party has the majority, it has control of how district maps are established. With those powers, they can form districts that help their party maintain control of the legislature without concern for being responsive to the needs of the whole state — in other words, minority rule.

For example, let’s say we have a state that has been allotted four congressional districts based on census results. This state can have four elected U.S. representatives. Imagine the residents of this state are 75% Republicans and 25% Democrats. If Democrats were in control of redistricting, they could form boundaries that put Republicans mostly in one district and carve the rest of the state into three districts with predominantly Democratic voters. Therefore, even though Democrats are 25% of the population, they would have 75% of all representation in Congress for the state.

That’s not very representative or democratic.

Let’s go bipartisan. Support the For the People Act.

- Ronald A. Szymankowski, Overland Park