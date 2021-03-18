Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Missouri vaccine, US borders and Black Republicans

Hollow complaint

This week, I heard on NPR that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is again complaining that the press is unfairly criticizing him about his lack of vaccine rollout in urban areas. If this criticism is unfair, then why did my daughter, who has an immune deficiency and lives in North Kansas City, have to drive to Trenton to get her first COVID-19 shot? And why did my brother-in-law and his wife, who live in Lee’s Summit, have to drive to Sedalia to get their immunizations?

Gov. Parson needs to rethink his stand. He has grossly failed the urban areas.

- Jim Davis, Sedalia

Don’t forget

When Congress passed its new coronavirus relief bill, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature, it had been debated and amended several times. It passed the House on a near party-line vote of 219-212 — 219 Democratic representatives versus 210 Republican and two Democratic representatives. Not one Republican in the House voted for passage.

In the Senate, it was amended and approved on a party-line vote of 50-49. GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska was absent. Not one Republican in the Senate voted for passage.

Some Americans who get their tax refunds via direct deposit are already receiving their stimulus checks. Others will receive their relief by mail or debit cards in the near future.

As everyone spends their stimulus money — whether it is repairing what has broken, replacing what cannot be fixed, assisting their children, paying their debts or donating to those less fortunate — remember this: Not one Republican wanted any of those things for you or your family.

Not one Republican wanted your cities or counties or states to have any assistance to climb out of the hole of isolation, job loss, taxes not paid and lives not lived.

Not one.

- Bridget Gibson, Worth, Missouri

Gave up?

At what point in the future will history books say the late, great United States of America ceased to exist? Doubtful many of us will be around to read them, but I’m certain they will say when the elected government of the United States decided that the country and its borders were not worth protecting.

- John Lovelace, Olathe

Caring help

My sister was recently admitted to the University of Kansas Medical Center. She has multiple sclerosis, dementia and early onset Alzheimer’s disease. The medical staff was excellent and very pleasant, but I want to give special kudos to my sister’s social workers. They help patients and families navigate the process of illness and injury, from hospitalization to recovery.

Sarah Davis, our primary social worker, to whom I spoke numerous times during my sister’s stay, and her colleague, Tiffany Hekele, helped us tremendously. My family and I are very grateful for their kindness, excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Communication is so essential among patients, doctors, nurses and family members, especially when the patient has memory issues. Sarah and Tiffany helped us navigate this complicated process.

Hooray for social workers.

- Rebecca Pruett, Kansas City

Status quo

Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column in Sunday’s Star regarding Sen. Tim Scott’s statement about “woke supremacy” was spot on. (19A, “Tim Scott knows ‘woke supremacy’ isn’t really a thing”) As a lifelong Black Democrat, I’ve often questioned why Black Republicans, who are in the position to change the party from within, wind up allowing themselves to serve as window-dressing, giving the illusion of inclusiveness to a party with a long history of racism and white supremacy.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, the first Black person to hold that position in 2009, realized he was being used and eventually became a vocal critic of Donald Trump. As president, Trump often appointed Black pastors to advisory positions. Many left shortly afterward, complaining their opinions were disregarded.

Sen. Scott and other minority members of the GOP, who are in positions of decision-making authority, must use those positions to invoke change where it is so desperately needed.

- Eddie L. Clay, Grandview