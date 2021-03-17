Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Iraq War, Platte County health and unvaccinated workers

Out of Iraq

On March 20, 2003, at 5:34 a.m. Baghdad time, the United States invaded Iraq. Eighteen years later, U.S. troops are still in Iraq as we continue our endless war in the Middle East.

The human costs are staggering: at least 208,000 civilian deaths, excess deaths (indirectly related to the war) estimated as high as 1 million and more than 9 million Iraqis displaced from their homes. Nearly $2 trillion of U.S. taxpayer money has been spent.

Eighteen years later, it is clear that this war has not made us any safer.

In the last year, we have experienced more than 535,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. We face significant security issues from the impacts of climate change around the world. We are not going to achieve real security wasting money on endless war in the Middle East.

- David Pack, Lenexa

Vote Kingsley

I would like to bring to the attention of the voters of Platte County a candidate who is perfect for the board of trustees of the Platte County Health Department: Jeff Kingsley.

I have worked with Kingsley for the past 10 years. He is a dedicated pediatrician, with a focus on infectious diseases and public health. No other candidates are more qualified to be a Platte County Health Department board member. The past year has taught us that having people who are clinicians on health boards is very important. This is not a job for politicians.

Kingsley serves with me on the Platte County Board of Services, and I can vouch that caring for individuals with developmental disabilities is a responsibility that he takes very seriously in that role.

This physician would be a continuing asset for the Platte County Health Board. The other candidates just do not have this background, which is sorely needed in all health department boards.

I ask that all voters consider voting for Jeff Kingsley on April 6.

- Rebecca Rooney, Kansas City

Select individuals

Sen. Jerry Moran, you are a hypocrite. You wrote in your March 15 email newsletter to constituents that “I believe in individual liberties.” You also wrote, “Americans did not vote to give one party free rein to implement an unprecedented power grab.” But the Republican legislation being drafted and pending debate now at the state level in Kansas and other Republican-controlled states is 100% one-sided, intent on disenfranchising certain voters.

If you really believed in individual liberties, you’d want everyone — everyone — who wants to vote to be allowed, even encouraged, to vote. These bills, couched in vote-protection rhetoric, are thinly veiled means of suppressing the votes of non-whites and Democrats in Republican-controlled states.

Hypocrite.

- Bruce L. Hogle, Leawood

Let’s stay safe

As business owners and essential workers, my husband, Kevin, and I have made made every effort to keep our clientele and our employees at Andre’s Confiserie Suisse safe over the last 12 months. By and large, our clientele have followed the guidelines that we and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have implemented — that is, until more and more of them became vaccinated.

As essential workers, many of us have not yet been vaccinated. For that reason, we ask that you continue to set the example and wear your mask whenever shopping and dining in any of the fine establishments our city has to offer.

- Brigitte Gravino, Prairie Village