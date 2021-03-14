Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss media dupes, COVID-19 vaccine and mocking Meghan Markle

Gullible media

I cannot believe the print and electronic news media have bought into Donald Trump’s moronic ego trip. From the beginning of his campaign to this very day, the media can’t refrain from putting his face, voice or past happenings before us. They have bought into his plan and are playing his game of “me: first, last and always,” just as he hoped they would.

Surely, journalists are not so naive, foolish or stupid to reject what should be: Do not praise your enemy.

- C.D. Rinck Sr., Mission

True sacrifice

The March 4 story, “Every Kansas meatpacking worker who wants a vaccine will soon have one, governor says,” (KansasCity.com) recognizes meatpacking workers for their heroism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe there is a large missed opportunity here to directly call out our nation’s twisted prioritization of production over human well-being.

The blue-collar occupation of meatpacking is exhausting, historically underpaid and thankless. These workers were expected to show up to the plants for their shifts earlier in the pandemic despite the lack of proper safety precautions such as personal protective equipment, enforced distancing and paid mandatory leaves of absence if they came into close contact with positive cases.

Hard-working immigrants who work these jobs to provide for their families are downright exploited during the pandemic, putting their own health and their families’ health at risk because capitalism has valued human labor over human lives time and time again. Softening the blow of human rights violations by calling exploited individuals “heroes” does nothing but contribute to the dystopian concept that our value as humans lies in what we produce.

When we have opportunities to condemn injustices, we must take them.

- Oksana Litardo, Overland Park

Anxiety allieviated

On March 8, my wife and I had the wonderful experience of being vaccinated for COVID-19 in the pavilion at John Knox Village.

Having been infected with the disease in September 2020, we were aware of the damages it could cause and had concerns about future health issues and the process of vaccination.

Jackson County answered most of our concerns and questions online while offering the opportunity to sign up for the vaccine. We did sign up and were later notified of the opportunity to receive shots at John Knox Village. That process was very easy and informative.

The whole experience was wonderful. The process and setup was well thought out and managed. Most important, the medical personnel and volunteers were without peer. They are to be commended for the professional manner they all performed. Thanks, and Godspeed to all.

We look forward to returning March 29 for our second vaccine, while again being part of a highly efficient process organized by Jackson County.

- Jon E. Jacobson, Blue Springs

No, not whining

The Star chose to publish a harmful commentary by Kathleen Parker, in which she accused Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle of “whining” in speaking out about her struggles with suicidal thoughts and racism within the gilded palace walls. (March 11, 11A, “Meghan, Harry and their royal, tone-deaf pity party”)

To anyone who may be having thoughts about self-harm, you are not whining if you reach out to a trusted relative, friend, clergy member, counselor or suicide-prevention hotline. You are a beloved child of God, fearfully and wonderfully made, and the ability to reach out for help is God’s good gift to all of us.

To anyone who is experiencing racism, don’t settle for the lie that racism is simply the price you must pay for having been born a person of color and that you are whining if you dare to mention it out loud. You are a beloved child of God, fearfully and wonderfully made, and your voice, speaking up boldly, is God’s good gift to all of us.

May Meghan’s courage inspire others who must face similar challenges. Whether you live in a palace or a homeless shelter or anywhere in between, you are beloved by God.

- Rev. Dr. Sally Haynes, Pastor, Central UMC, Blue Springs

Hands overplayed

There’s a pattern that many of those who went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and stormed the U.S. Capital have displayed: So many of them seem to be unable to separate reality from fiction.

This isn’t a movie or a book. They need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent the law allows and sent to prison for a very long time if found guilty. Some of them also need mental health exams.

Their attorneys also need to understand that most Americans are not buying into the “they got caught up in the moment” defense, either. One doesn’t have to join a group, get out in the street and damage property, steal, commit arson, hurt or even kill someone because you think you’re right and everyone else is wrong.

I don’t care who it is or what the cause is anymore. These so-called protests have lost their power. Look at some of those protesters when they’re on the streets and watch how they act. Reasonable people keep control of their tempers and avoid protest groups like the plague.

The cause is lost when people think they have to get out their bullhorns and be a threat. There are consequences to actions.

- Donna Cox, Kansas City