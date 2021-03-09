Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss saving Westminster Church, Les Miles and the Chiefs’ name

Save our history

An important part of Kansas City history is the Westminster Congregational Church at 36th and Walnut streets. This beautiful stone church served so many families across many generations. This structure is worth saving and should be restored. (March 2, 1A, “Fate of historic church building is up in the air after a roof collapse”)

The Rev. Herbert E. Duncan, a prominent architect in Kansas City, was the active pastor of Westminster Church for many years. Also, the Disney family, including my uncle Walt Disney and his parents and siblings, worshiped in this grand church when they were residents of Kansas City for a number of years. Walt was quite intrigued by the stone architecture of this church.

It is important to preserve and restore this magnificent edifice because Kansas City cannot afford to keep destroying buildings that have played prominent roles in our history. Westminster Congregational Church is such an example of the past that must be preserved.

- Charles Elias Disney, Kansas City

From the top

In light of the recent allegations surrounding head KU football coach Les Miles’ tenures at Louisiana State University and Oklahoma State University, and the contemptible and criminal incidents regarding Jerry Sandusky and Penn State University, I can’t help but wonder if those would not have happened if women had positions of authority in upper administration in collegiate athletics departments.

We do not send our daughters to college to be prey for men. We do not send our sons to college to be influenced by men who themselves need to be held in check. Our children deserve better.

- Sharon Anthony, Lawrence

We’re trashed

For years, Kansas City has been called the “city of fountains.” After traveling Interstate 70 from Blue Springs to downtown and back, I think we need to temporarily call Kansas City the “city of trash.”

It’s unbelievable the amount of garbage people have left on the ground. Kansas City looks awful, and we should all feel embarrassed for the situation we have created.

The problem is that the businesses and people most responsible would never admit or realize what they have done.

- Richard R. Schultz, Independence

Selfless helpers

Like the author of a March 5 letter to the editor (10A), I, too, had an excellent experience at the Kansas City VA Medical Center in February when I got my COVID-19 vaccination. I was in and out in less than 40 minutes, and I was ushered through the process the entire way.

But what this letter writer didn’t mention, or maybe wasn’t aware of, was that most, if not all, of the people assisting us were volunteers. Not only volunteers, but hospital staffers who had just gotten off eight-, 10- or 12-hour shifts working at the hospital.

Yes, they all thanked us for our service, but each of them deserves a similar thank you.

- Sy Markowsky, Leawood

Think of kids

If the Kansas City Chiefs need motivation to finally change their team name, think of the young minds of the kids in the Midwest who follow the team. While other pro teams finally have decided to become positive influences, Kansas City makes little change. These team names have been a horrible influence on the young for a long time.

The time is here for positive change. Kansas City, drop the Chiefs name.

- David Whitlock, Kansas City