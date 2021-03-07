Letters to the Editor Letters: We veterans are at the ready. Deploy us to get vaccines in Kansas City arms

At the ready

I am a retired U.S. Navy Corpsman. I know several others who have previously served in the Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard as medics and nurses. We have all done mass vaccinations. Why have the state and the Department of Defense not activated every National Guard unit and authorized medical personnel to start a 24/7 military-style vaccination program?

As a Navy Corpsman, both active and reserve, I know there are multiple branches of the military reserve ready to get in the fight and help with the vaccination process.

The president can direct the Defense Department to offer a voluntary recall of prior service medical personnel to help reinforce National Guard units and reserve units, under supervision, to conduct mass vaccinations.

We are experienced, trained and ready.

- Kyle S. Thibodo, North Kansas City

Good reads

I am always impressed with the commentaries by Leonard Pitts Jr. that you run in the Opinion section. He is insightful, witty and right on target. Keep him on your roster for publication.

- Rose Giangrande, Kansas City

Thinking small

Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys: Interesting that these far-right groups consider themselves “boys.”

Maybe they should grow up and accept reality instead of embracing their fun-fantasy conspiracy theories.

But until they do, I wish they’d remember that little boys shouldn’t play with guns.

- Suzanne Conaway, Kansas City

Use your head

Now that spring is almost here, we can take our activities outdoors into the beautiful weather. Like me, many of us are enjoying Kansas City’s wonderful parks system, but unfortunately I’ve seen a problem that seems to be getting worse: the lack of helmet use by bike-riding parents.

Almost all the children I’ve seen riding bikes have been wearing helmets, but I also see their parents bare-headed. This is not only a safety issue, but it sets the wrong example to our youth.

Be safe and enjoy the park. But c’mon, Mom and Dad: Wear your helmets.

- Mac Taylor, Prairie Village