Letters: Readers discuss a KC civic great, kind Missourians and care for veterans

Letters to the Editor

That’s a leader

Happy 98th birthday to Howard Nelson Jr., civic leader, Buffalo Soldier and class of 1943 graduate of Howard University. (Feb. 18, 1A, “Bowling for equality: KC man, 98, has led lifetime of activism”) As we celebrate the 154th Charter Day of the signing of our university’s charter this week, it is essential to take the time to honor and trumpet the impactful stories of our alumni who are living history.

The portrait of Nelson that The Star provided is especially inspirational to me. I am almost the same age Nelson was when he was arrested for staging a protest to integrate Parkway Bowling club in Kansas City. As a native, I was not aware of Nelson’s direct action nor of his accomplishments as a Black dentist in this city.

Thank you, Eric Adler, enterprising reporter, and The Kansas City Star for shining a light on our legacy. No, we cannot erase the past, but please continue to do a fair and unbiased job in presenting coverage of those men and women of distinction who have played vital roles in the development of the life and culture of Black Kansas Citians.

- Glenn B. Frizell, President, Howard University Alumni Club of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City

We got through

It’s easy to look back on our recent extreme weather event and think about everything that went wrong, but I challenge anyone who is reading this to think about the positive things that came from it. One thing we already knew is that Missourians are a kind and resilient people.

I witnessed neighbors helping neighbors when they needed it most. I also witnessed dedicated utility workers ensuring our families were safe as they combated the bitter cold to keep our furnaces running.

One thing missing is the recognition our utility companies deserve. While I appreciate the calls for ensuring that consumers across our state are protected and no one gouges customers, the deep freeze was mitigated by our strong natural gas and energy infrastructure that withstood the elements and kept us warm. Make no mistake, this clean, environmentally friendly energy source must continue to be a key part of our state’s comprehensive energy future.

These last several weeks have tested the fortitude of not only my furnace, but the state’s energy grid. We’ve come out on the other side, and I have a greater appreciation for our utility workers and the need for reliable energy delivery.

- Cecilia Johnson, Kansas City

Serving vets

I was taken aback and very pleased to experience the efficiency and professionalism of the staff at the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Linwood Boulevard. Last Monday was my day to receive my second COVID-19 vaccination. I entered the main hospital entrance and a person met me and walked me to the proper area. That was the norm. Every time I asked workers about a destination, they not only showed me — they took me there.

All the nurses and other staff were outstanding and helpful the moment I entered the room. I was scheduled for a shot 11 a.m. I arrived at 10:30, and I was done by my appointment time. They asked me to stay for 20 minutes to make sure I had no aftereffects in a room with other veterans. Best of all, each staffer thanked us for our service.

My thanks to the medical center and all its staff. You did good.

- Joseph J. Weinrich Sr., Overland Park