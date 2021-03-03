Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss abusive schools, icky details and unjust tax cuts in Kansas

Stopping abuse

I want to express my sincere appreciation to The Star for exposing the abuses and corruption of “schools” such as Agape and Circle of Hope, where young people have been injured, humiliated and deprived of food. (Feb. 28, 4A, “Highway Patrol investigating abuse allegations at reform school”) The owners style themselves religious, but freedom of religion is the freedom to believe, not to commit crimes. These owners have been allowing child abuse and criminality, and it must be stopped.

Praise should also be given to our governor, lawmakers and the Missouri Highway Patrol for their roles in stopping this kind of exploitation of teenagers. Good job, all of you.

I have a suggestion for the new law: Whenever possible, minors in the care of someone other than family should attend public schools, where caring people can see them and report anything that seems wrong.

- Eileen Chase, Kansas City

Too much detail

I am disappointed that The Kansas City Star found it necessary to begin Sunday’s front-page centerpiece story (“Proud Boys Problem”) with information concerning the sexual practices of the Proud Boys. I do not understand how this is germane to the article. I find it in poor taste, smacking of sensationalism. Did it sell more newspapers for you?

- Martha Wright, Overland Park

Not the time

Every Kansan should be outraged at the contemplated use of $500 million of federal relief money: tax cuts benefiting multinational corporations and wealthy Kansans. (March 1, 1A, “Kansas considers using relief funds to cover tax cut”)

Will multinational corporations spend any money at local businesses? Do wealthy Kansans need a tax cut? The answer is no to both questions. One supposes grateful corporations and wealthy Kansans might contribute to the political campaigns of the Republicans proposing the cuts, however.

The only tax cut they should consider is to eliminate the sales tax on groceries. That puts more money in the pockets of all Kansans, who are likely to spend it locally and not on stock buybacks or political hacks.

- Judith Sharp, Overland Park

All that glitters

For those of a religious point of view who have sworn fealty to the golden statue of Lord Donald Trump, as displayed over the weekend in Florida at the Conservative Political Action Conference, I suggest you refer to Exodus 32, verses 8, 9 and 10, for complete understanding of the attitude of the God of Moses, Abraham, David and Jesus toward worship of golden idols.

- Joseph Lee Ogilvie, Lenexa

A weird way

Sen. Josh Hawley’s weirdly twisted take on U.S. history at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, saying “We’re proud to be in a country that liberated slaves” (Feb. 28, 7A “Hawley minimizes racism’s role, calling US ‘country that liberated slaves’”) reminds me of the child who murdered both parents and then asked the court for mercy because he was an orphan. Both are breathtaking in their blatant absurdity, to say nothing of their chutzpah.

- Judie Becker, Leawood

Made KC better

Thank you, Kristie Wolferman, for your testimonial to the good deeds of William Rockhill Nelson in the Sunday letters to the editor. (18A) I couldn’t have said it any better, and I appreciate someone openly admitting that Kansas City would not be as culturally advanced or have such beautiful open parks and boulevards without Nelson’s civic improvements.

- J. Clara VanMeter, Overland Park