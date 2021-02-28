Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss William Rockhill Nelson, Biden’s Catholicism, Korea vets

Nelson’s works

In January, The Kansas City Star removed from its pages and website the words and images of founder William Rockhill Nelson, claiming his motto, “A Paper for the People,” was “dishonest.” Blaming Nelson for the paper’s omissions over the 106 years since his death in 1915 is rewriting history.

When Nelson came to Kansas City, he found the city “incredibly ugly and commonplace.” Through his newspaper, he embarked on a campaign for civic improvements — paved streets, sewers, sidewalks, fire protection — that would benefit all Kansas Citians. Subsequently, he ranted about the city’s need for parks. The Park Board, created in 1892, hired landscape architect George Kessler, who made a plan that resulted in 4,025 acres of parks and 119 miles of boulevards that provided green space for all.

Nelson also believed that a civilized city needed an art gallery. He bought reproductions of old masters’ paintings, which were hung in the city library for all to appreciate, and then bequeathed $11 million for the purchase of art for the “delectation and enjoyment of the public generally.” The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art displays art by many masters and welcomes all, free of charge.

- Kristie Wolferman, Kansas City

Define ‘devout’

A letter last Sunday (18A) was critical of Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas for rightly pointing out in an interview that President Joe Biden should not refer to himself as a “devout Catholic” because of his support for abortion rights.

Besides supporting the right to take the life of a child in the womb, including his revoking of the Mexico City policy that will increase abortions worldwide, Biden also opposes some Catholic teachings on marriage and contraception and supports forcing groups such as the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide contraception coverage for employees.

One wonders if there is a limit to how many tenets of the Catholic faith one could oppose and still be considered a “devout Catholic.”

- Mark Robertson, Independence

Feeling blue

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been a busy boy of late. After the storming of our Capitol, Mitch said, “The mob was fed lies.” He said, “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like.” Definitely insurrection.

Yet McConnell voted to acquit the previous president on impeachment for those very charges. McConnell explained that the trial began when its subject was no longer in office. This is a red herring of the highest magnitude. Not that long ago, when McConnell was still Senate majority leader, he could have started the trial while the former guy was still in office.

Then there is McConnell attacking proposed federal aid to state and local governments as a bailout of blue states. Very curious. Kentucky, his home state, “receives an estimated $2.61 in federal money for every dollar of taxes the state sends to Washington,” The New York Times’ Gail Collins recently reported. Blue states pay more than they receive. Ouch.

- Esmond Eugene Harrison, Mission

Swell service

Kudos to Research Medical Center. I had an appointment to get my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. When I got there the line was very long. After hearing all the news reports about the time spent in lines, I figured the rest of my day was shot.

I was wonderfully surprised by the efficiency of the system. Nurses went up and down the line outside taking temperatures and asking if anyone needed a wheelchair. The line kept moving, slowly, but moving. Inside, we were divided into two lines where they checked IDs and made sure you filled out the consent forms. Still moving, we were divided into three lines, got a final form and moved to the elevators. With six elevators, everyone kept moving.

After we made one last stop to arrange appointments for second doses, nurses administered the shots. The only time I had to wait was 15 minutes after the shot to make sure there was no immediate severe reaction. There were volunteers and staff every step of the way.

Whoever planned Research’s system deserves a medal. I have just one suggestion: I would have like to have gotten a lollipop instead of a sticker.

- Marcia Maddox, Kansas City

Veterans forgotten

President Joe Biden’s wonderful and heartfelt eulogy to the 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 was slightly misleading when he said that more have died than those in World Wars I and II and the Vietnam War. Technically, even including the Korean War, which he forgot to mention, and considering only battlefield deaths, he is correct. But including non-battlefield deaths, more than 600,000 Americans died in the last four wars. Unfortunately, COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass that figure.

As an 87-year-old Korean War veteran, I get somewhat hostile with those who forget the Korean War. And it occurs all too often. We got no thank-you — or a parade. However, I remember the 2 a.m. freezing mornings on the flight line, surviving a peril-filled flight and the eventual plane crash, missing a grenade attack by minutes, and the scream, “Kill all Americans!”

No. I can’t forget the Korean War, and the veterans still with us haven’t forgotten, either.

Let’s all remember the Korean War, when about 35,000 Americans lost their lives protecting this country. And about 100,000 were wounded.

- William R. Park Sr., Shawnee