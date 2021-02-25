Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss unproductive partisanship, Limbaugh and church’s generosity

Out of order

It would be nice if an incoming presidential administration, regardless of party, would first closely review the efficacy of executive orders of the outgoing administration before taking action. Party over country serves no one.

- Ken Chapman, Olathe

Art in the loop

Because of the confluence of artistry rooted in a project called “Storytelling on the Streetcar: Celebrating Black Culture,” I found fruit for the spirit. As such, I am excited to invite Star readers to experience the same. On Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., watch the online premiere, with amazing artists, dancers, musicians and special guests, on the KC Streetcar’s YouTube Channel or at Facebook.com/KCStreetcar.

Honestly, the sweet fruit from our “artistree” has provided nourishment meant specifically for me to share with you. Want to know what discovery that just plum surprised me? Dr. Maya Angelou, the author, performer and activist, was a conductor for the “On The Ground Railroad” — San Francisco’s streetcar — when she was 16 years old. Amazing, right? Let’s consider Rosa Parks, the rightful apple of our eye. Well, that apple didn’t fall far from the ancestral family tree. Elizabeth Jennings Graham was the Rosa Parks of 1854.

Historically, the streetcar’s attitude — “lettuce get better together” — has been a vehicle, driving the U.S. toward racial equality. These facts and more helped me to produce a poem called “This,” which can be found at poetTLsanders.com under the “Poet’s Poems or Prose” tab.

- Terrance Sanders, Braymer

What a joke

Derek Donovan’s column Tuesday was a total joke. (7A, “Limbaugh confounded critics, but he doesn’t deserve this honor”)

What a pretzelicious delight. Rush Limbaugh, the grandest Missouri influencer of politics since Harry Truman? Please, man. What are you smoking?

A bigger hypocrite and blowhard has never walked. Limbaugh never got what he deserved.

- Douglas R. Hitchcock, Kansas City

Whom to honor

In keeping of honoring the legacies of Kansas City legends, here is a suggestion: Remove the statue in front of the Jackson County courthouse of Andrew Jackson, who had nothing to do with Kansas City and who had a documented racist history, and replace it with a statue of a true Kansas City hero: Alvin Brooks.

The story about Brooks on Sunday’s front page should make it clear it’s time to put this man on that pedestal, where he belongs. (“God, family and KC: The great loves of Alvin Brooks”)

- Sam Dworkin, Lenexa

Staying power?

I felt assaulted when I opened my Sunday edition of The Star and saw the very large front-page caricature of Donald Trump with the headline, “I think it’s here to stay.”

Give us a rest. Please, don’t propagate the idea that Trumpism is here to stay in Kansas and Missouri. We all know what happens when an idea is repeated over and over.

Follow up with a report on all the Republicans who have left the GOP and their reasons for doing so.

- Elaine Hostetler, Prairie Village

Care for others

I have been a proud employee of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission for 44 years. Its people are known for their compassionate care and provide multiple services to the community. I have been more than excited to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination program that we have offered.

I really want to extend a great big thank-you to the Church of Resurrection. When the pandemic hit our area, the church organized “honk-ins” to show support for our staff. The congregation provided several meals to hospital workers who had little time for breaks. Thank you for that.

Now, the church is are opening its doors to help us vaccinate thousands who are anxiously awaiting their turn for a shot. We have been welcomed with open arms, again with the church providing meals and wonderful volunteers who help things run as smoothly as they have.

You at Church of the Resurrection are definitely doing God’s work, and I want you to know how much you are appreciated.

- Linda Kissinger, Prairie Village