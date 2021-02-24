Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Oak Park Mall angels, the Mars rover and mental health help

Real gratitude

On Feb. 17, my wife and I both fell on the ice in the Oak Park Mall parking lot. I was not injured, but Karen’s hip was broken, resulting in her having a total hip replacement on Feb 18. While we were waiting for help to arrive in the near-zero temperature, several people stopped and provided blankets, a pillow, a call to 911 and words of assurance.

We don’t know any of these wonderful people or the EMTs who helped us, but we want them to know their actions and expertise were appreciated more than we can say. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

- Gary H. Coffman, Olathe

Blue over red

Hats off to all involved in the landing of a new rover on Mars. (Feb. 19, 2A, “NASA lands robotic rover Perseverance on Mars”) It’s an amazing accomplishment.

But maybe we should try to get our present planet in shape before we try to ruin another one. And just maybe we should spend the billions this endeavor cost to help this wonderful planet of ours called Earth.

- Peggy Corlee, Kansas City

Nurses’ needs

I am writing regarding the ongoing pandemic among some of our strongest health care workers. No, it isn’t COVID-19. It’s the epidemic of nurses leaving the profession because of dissatisfaction over their pay and how they are treated.

According to an article published by Nursing Times in July 2020, 36% of nurses polled were considering leaving the profession, a stark increase over the previous year’s 27%. This can likely be attributed to the stressors associated with the ongoing pandemic. In addition, the looming nursing shortage expected in the next two decades has unfortunately not translated into increases in compensation for nurses today.

Why aren’t we adequately compensating and appreciating the nurses we have trained to keep them prepared to address this upcoming staffing crisis? The overall attitude of praising our health care workers at the beginning of the pandemic is long gone, as are any changes promised regarding compensation and fair treatment for every nurse.

As a nurse, I am asking for the public to continue to support your nursing colleagues and advocate for their fair compensation.

- Laura Tessendorf, Lee’s Summit

Stop suicides

Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States and the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34. In Missouri, it is the leading cause of death for ages 10 to 17, despite legislation passed in 2016 requiring schools to provide suicide education to students.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a quarter of young adults have contemplated suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is very concerning to me not only as a nurse practitioner caring for this age group, but as a family member of someone who committed suicide.

So why is there no improvement? Unfortunately, suicide reasoning is multifactorial and cannot be solved by addressing just one issue. Studies report that the standard screening questionnaire cannot help identify those with suicide ideation. Many people fear societal stigma.

However, we can make it easier to seek help for a suicide ideation. A new bill in the U.S. Senate would allow the Federal Communications Commission to set 9-8-8 as the universal number to call for mental health crises, instead of having to remember which organization or phone number to call.

Saving lives could be as easy as 9-8-8 and should be a priority for our senators.

- Tyson Moore, Lee’s Summit