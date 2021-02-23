Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss too much Trump, Topeka teens’ leadership and Kansas vaccine

Just let it go

Do we really need to have Donald Trump and his sycophants on the front page anymore? (Feb. 21, 1A, “Trump’s grip on Kansas, Missouri Republicans still strong”) We all know the Trump supporters in Kansas and Missouri will try to disenfranchise as many people as possible so they don’t “lose their country” to those who don’t look or think like them and don’t want a fascist dictator.

Please put them on Page 2 or 3. I just threw out Sunday’s paper when I saw the lead story. It’s so nice not to have to hear or see those stupid, usually false, tweets every day. I don’t have to mute half the news broadcasts anymore. Don’t prolong our misery. (Oh, by the way, I’ve given up eating infants for Lent — really.)

- Catherine Bogue, Independence

Free oxygen

Kansas City Star, you just can’t let it go. Once again, you put Donald Trump on the front page Sunday because it sells better than the positive changes coming out of Washington, D.C.

We are beginning to see an organized pathway to ending the pandemic. A new stimulus bill will soon be helping those most affected by economic perils. Science and fact are again influencing policy decisions. The U.S. is regaining its role as leader of the free world, and on and on.

Yet Trumpism and its conspiracies continue to be leading stories in our media, brandishing it rather than letting it gradually dissipate. Trump won in 2016 because his outlandish statements and actions gave him more free advertising than any of his opponents. He maintained front-page coverage throughout his presidency by stoking division daily, within and outside our country.

Media outlets, please stop being cheerleaders.

- Shel Roufa, Leawood

In a name

Kudos to the student journalists at Topeka’s Seaman High School’s newspaper. They have done their research and homework and are launching a campaign to change the school’s name. (Feb. 18, 1A, “Students urge change in district named for KKK leader”)

It took high school students, and I am sure a strong adviser, to bring this into public view. Let’s hope Topeka residents, alumni, administrators and politicians take the steps so clearly laid out by these students to rid the city and state of this embarrassing so-called honor. It is time to change the name of Seaman High School and quit honoring a racist.

Reading about these young people has given me hope for the future of Kansas and our country.

- Alice Bennett, Parkville

Place in line

I am a 73-year-old resident of Johnson County, where I have lived my entire life. I filled out the online form more than a month ago about getting the COVID-19 vaccination and was told I would be notified when it was available in my area. So far, I have been emailed that it would be coming soon. That was two weeks ago, and nothing since.

Now, I see that prisoners in Kansas are getting their vaccinations. (Feb. 19, 1A, “COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Kansas prisons”) What about the senior residents, like myself, who also should be getting set up for their shots? Something about this priority is really, really wrong.

I’m not saying prisoners should not be vaccinated, but they should not go before Kansas seniors who have been waiting to hear from our government about this issue. I have several friends who are my age and older who also are waiting to hear about their shots. How are the priorities being set up?

- Jan Alverson, Overland Park