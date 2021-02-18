Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Evergy’s blackouts, senators’ impeachment votes and vaccines

Make, share plans

Evergy’s plan for rolling blackouts was seriously flawed. (Feb. 17, 1A, “Record cold, rolling power outages plague Kansas City”) I hope that local governments and the Kansas Corporation Commission, among others, are clamoring for Evergy to develop a better plan.

Many things must be addressed, including: .

▪ Ask libraries, community centers and non-essential businesses to close for the day. If governors can close gyms during the COVID-19 pandemic, surely we can ask them to close for a day during a crisis such as this.

▪ Exempt critical facilities such as nursing homes and senior living facilities. Why should our most vulnerable suffer when the above options don’t even seem to have been considered? If COVID-19 taught us anything, it’s that we need to do a much better job protecting that population.

▪ Develop a schedule and post it online. People working from home, those on medical equipment that requires electricity, school-age children and myriad others should be able to see when they will be offline and for how long.

Surely, Evergy didn’t just shut off power willy-nilly. If so, that’s a huge problem that needs to be addressed. If not, it should be mandatory that the plan be shared with consumers.

- Kathryn Lawler, Overland Park

Move it on over

Hey, I bet that Keystone XL pipeline looks pretty good right about now, doesn’t it?

- Harold Williams, Leavenworth

One-two punch

On Jan. 6, 2021, there was an assault on the U.S. Capitol by domestic terrorists. On Feb. 13, 2021, there was an assault on democracy by 43 U.S. senators.

- Carol Kelly, Overland Park

In a name

Eponyms are a fine way to enshrine an individual’s contributions, either positive or negative, to our society. For example, “boycott” entered our language after English land agent Charles Boycott mistreated Irish agricultural workers and was ostracized by the wider public.

I propose we similarly celebrate the astounding selfishness of our U.S. senators who put party before country and legitimized sedition by a U.S. president. (Feb. 15, 7A, “Blunt, Hawley, Marshall and Moran make future sedition more likely”)

“Blumomahaw” is a mouthful, but it is easier to swallow than the way these four elected officials double-violated their sworn oaths, first to protect and preserve the U.S. Constitution, and second to serve impartially as jurors.

Perhaps one day we will see this in the history books: “The way they excused that flag-hugger’s treason was so blumomahawlian.”

- Edward B. Alderman, Overland Park

Do your jobs

After following the impeachment trial last week, I have these comments:

First, the House managers did a magnificent job presenting the overwhelming facts against former President Donald Trump. Second, the outcome did not surprise me. Third, the 43 senators who voted to acquit should be ashamed. What is the price for not having a conscience? And last, but not least, the senators from Missouri and Kansas apparently have no spines.

Senators, it is time for you to quit worrying about getting reelected and do the jobs you were hired to do. Missouri and Kansas deserve better than what they are getting.

- Marshall Cruce, Cleveland, Missouri

Not a cure

I wish the media would put more emphasis on the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are not a cure for the disease. Vaccinations do make your potential infection less lethal by reducing the impact the coronavirus has on your body’s organs and systems. However, you can be vaccinated and still spread the virus.

We must stay vigilant and behave as if everyone is infected or can be infected. You can walk around with no symptoms and still be infected and potentially pass the virus to others. Stop the spread.

- Kyle Thibodo, North Kansas City