Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Kansas and Missouri senators’ pro-Trump impeachment vote

Know the truth

The U.S. senators who voted to acquit Donald Trump on grounds that the impeachment proceedings were unconstitutional have clearly shown their disregard for the democratic process, as a vote on this very question was taken in the Senate and the process was deemed constitutional. Further, it shows they cannot be impartial jurors since the final impeachment question was not whether it was constitutional, but rather whether Trump incited an insurrection while in office — something the evidence, common sense and even Republican leaders agree upon.

I feel bad for those voters who found themselves suckered into believing the election fraud conspiracy, but I do not feel bad for elected officials who knew the truth and knew better than to let this national disgrace go unpunished. I reached out to one of my senators, who replied that we should simply put this event behind us and that the proceedings were preventing progress. How can progress be made if the things dividing us are not recognized and addressed?

What an embarrassing stain on our fragile democracy.

- Ryan McConnell, Overland Park

A new page?

Sometime in 2017, after seeing the first few months of the Trump administration, I wrote a letter to the editor that said: “Elect a clown, expect a circus.” Well, the circus has left town and the cleanup of the mess that a circus always leaves has begun.

Now maybe we can quit talking about him?

- Tom J. Hall, Lake Quivira

Not a shock

I was not surprised by the outcome of the impeachment vote. Who could expect a guilty verdict from a jury made up of politicians so concerned about their own future?

The verdict on Saturday should not be the end of Donald Trump’s responsibility for the events of Jan. 6. A civil suit filed by the families of the slain police officer and the other victims would possibly result in a guilty verdict from an unbiased jury. Trump must be held accountable for his actions.

By the same token, our region’s senators should be held accountable for their gutless votes. How disgusting. Sen. Roy Blunt was able to vote guilty in former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment — which did not amount to an international crisis — but he could not do the same in this event. Blunt and the other senator from Missouri will be remembered, but not in a positive manner.

- Harold G. Wears, Lowry City, Missouri

Home no more

With the total fealty to Donald Trump from Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, as well as other Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who, after voting to acquit, say the ex-president is still responsible for the riot at the Capitol, there is no longer a Republican Party that a pro-life conservative can support.

I always claimed to be an independent voter, but since there has been a lack of Democrats like Ike Skelton (pro-life, strong on defense and an honorable man), I voted for Republicans for the last 35 years. No longer is that possible. Republicans have made their choice, and that choice is to support a buffoon and be gullible followers, instead of standing for logic, reason and support for the Constitution. You can’t have it both ways.

Sen. Hawley, by spewing your lapdog comments in hopes of soaking up the votes of Trump supporters, you have lost every remnant of self-respect in order to advance your political future. You don’t care about America, Missouri or truth, as your actions have shown.

I mourn for the lost Republican Party. It no longer exists. It’s now only a place to bow and kneel to Trump. I won’t do that.

- Steve Hopkins, Columbia, Missouri

You helped

To those who voted to acquit Donald Trump and to those who support that verdict, the accused and the insurrection: The Christian in me prays such tyranny will never be unleashed on this country ever again. In reality, thanks to your vote, however, it’s only a matter of time until we see its return. Tyranny and fascism live. Spinelessness lives. Our democracy may not.

You just voted to approve lies and tyranny in our federal government. You are complicit. Insurrection Day will be remembered.

- Gerald H. Valet, Jr., Kansas City