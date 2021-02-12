Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Mahomes wig fuss, overrated Brady, disrespectful Hawley

It’s just hair

Toriano Porter’s Feb. 11 commentary, “Mahomes Afro wig not quite blackface, but a terrible look” (11A) took political correctness too far. One can purchase a similar item featuring the flowing locks and headband sported by Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is white. Two years ago, Gardner Minshew mania spawned a mustache craze among Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

This is nothing more than a whimsical expression of a signature feature of an individual famous person. This is different from cultural appropriation, which tends to generalize a culture.

Relax, Mr. Porter

- Robert Lippert, Gravois Mills, Missouri

A no show

Nearly everyone I have communicated with on the subject seems to be in agreement that Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame and halftime shows were mediocre at best, and that the national anthem was mangled by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.

Why is it that this show, which puts American sports on the international stage, has to cater to the lowest common denominator? Why not show off our cultural accomplishments instead, with performances by Broadway and jazz stars? “The Star Spangled Banner” should be sung by an American opera star. (Many fans may still remember Joyce DiDonato’s thrilling rendition before Game 7 of the 2014 World Series). If diversity is a goal, I should note that ethnic minorities are well represented on America’s opera stages.

- Stuart A. Lewis, Prairie Village

Brady’s no GOAT

Tom Brady has now won seven Super Bowls as a starting quarterback and been the game’s Most Valuable Player five times — facts that cannot be refuted.

However, the nauseating chorus of calling Brady the “greatest of all time” is an opinion, one I will never agree with.

Brady plays in an era of inflated offense, one where a bomb to draw pass interference is in every playbook, and referees call more penalties for roughing the passer in one season than some in the 1960s and ‘70s called during their entire careers.

Brady would have struggled mightily during the era of Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr and Fran Tarkenton, when receivers were routinely shoved and tackled far from the line of scrimmage, even when they were not the primary receiver.

Brady is a habitual whiner who feels every call he doesn’t get is part of a vendetta. I can envision him throwing tantrums on the sideline and complaining to the media if the rules were turned back to those from the early 1970s.

I am not a Chiefs fan, but I was dismayed by their pathetic showing in Super Bowl LV, because it gave more fuel to those who worship at the altar of Brady.

- David Steinle, Russell, Kansas

Our interests?

It is impossible for me to describe how ashamed I am regarding the behavior of Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Hawley sits in the Senate gallery like he’s at the ballpark, acting like a pouting 16-year-old. Blunt says he will vote to acquit Trump because the attempted coup in our nation’s capital is no different from the riots in Portland, Oregon.

Their behavior does not inspire any confidence that they can discern the importance of their deliberations on the behalf of our democracy and Missouri.

“Despicable” is a word that often comes to mind as I observe their sycophantic behavior. They both continue to lower the bar for acceptable representation of the people of Missouri.

- Clifford Schuette, Kansas City