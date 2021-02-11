Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Terez Paylor, Marty Schottenheimer and Trump’s impeachment

A sad loss

I want to share my condolences with The Kansas City Star family about the recent unexpected passing of former Star sports reporter Terez Paylor.

Terez was the reason I started subscribing to The Star. I had watched training camp videos and been impressed with his knowledge and verve. Then I became a fan of the “A-Team” podcasts after Chiefs games. Through him, I was introduced to the entire Star sports team, and now I follow the sports page regularly and value the staff’s collective efforts.

Though I live in Brooklyn, it’s through The Star’s sports team that I continue to feel connected to the Kansas City area. In part, I owe that to TP’s work.

Tuesday, I couldn’t believe the news, and I wanted to share my sense of grief with those who feel the same.

- Matt Reeck, Brooklyn, New York

Real showbiz

“Political theater,” say Donald Trump’s lawyers? Absolutely! Let Republican senators entertain you with a comedy routine worthy of Abbott and Costello.

You’ll be in stitches as they tell you Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but in no way does that imply he should be punished. Thrill as they walk a tightrope between the right side of history and the wrong side of Trump.

Watch in awe as the master illusionists change “law and order” to “responsibility without accountability” and then back again before your eyes. Go on an emotional roller coaster as you share their self-righteous anger at the Capitol trespassers but their sympathy for the persecuted man who sent them there. Gasp as they juggle their political futures and the harsh reality of the “Save America” rally.

This is better than vaudeville.

- John McDonald, Ferguson, Missouri

Wrong charges

Rather than for inciting a riot, Donald Trump should be charged with failure to support and defend the Constitution by refusing to accept the results of a free and fair election (perhaps one of the freest and fairest we’ve had as nation) and encouraging his rabble to interfere with a constitutional process.

He should have been honest with his supporters and urged them to accept the results and work to win the next round.

- Charles E. Downing, Roeland Park

For the future

I have telephoned my U.S. senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, to ask if they intended to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his role in the post-election insurrection and attempting to pressure Georgia election officials to change election results.

Both voted not to continue Trump’s impeachment, and Marshall has said the proceedings are unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president. This does not instill confidence in me that either senator has any intention of holding Trump responsible for his unethical behavior and potentially illegal actions.

Both senators claim there is no precedent for impeaching and trying a former president. Although that is true as it pertains to that office, there is precedent for impeachment of high-ranking U.S. officials. Sen. William Blount, Secretary of War William Belknap and federal judge West Hughes Humphries were all impeached after resigning or being removed from office.

My question to Moran, Marshall and all senators: If Trump is not held responsible for his actions, will we be establishing a precedent for future lame duck presidents? Permitting a president who loses an election or cannot be reelected the ability to do whatever he or she wants from November to January, without consequences? This truly would be a dangerous precedent.

- Lee Brunetti, Frontenac, Kansas

Marty’s legacy

I heard the news that Marty Schottenheimer had been placed into hospice care. I thought back to early childhood as a Chiefs fan. For me, Arrowhead is the house that Marty built. Dec. 9, 1990 — the day many refer to as “the day Arrowhead was born.” Marty gave me my first great memories as a sports fan.

Marty wasn’t flashy. Everyone knew the game plan: Martyball. He was as Kansas City as anyone — blue collar, one of us. Coach was old school. He would stick out today because he didn’t believe in excuses, just hard work. We never won it all with Marty, but we felt like winners a whole heck of a lot.

It’s just days after a Super Bowl loss, and what do you hear from the locker room? You don’t hear excuses about injured offensive linemen, referees, home-field advantage. I hear players talk about working harder. Marty’s spirit is still with this team.

Marty, you will always live on in Kansas City. The greatest gift we can give back to you is that you will be eternally remembered. We will pass down the memories to our children, memories that you created.

We love you, Marty. Rest in peace.

- Mathew Kiefer, Kansas City