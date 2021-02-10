Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Mahomes’ specialness, Star’s insensitivity and Senate’s duty

Mahomes’ example

Patrick Mahomes is special. Once again, the Chiefs quarterback has given us reason to hold our heads high. With a foot injury that will need surgery, Mahomes led with conviction. He scrambled around on that foot in a pocket that seemed sometimes nonexistent. He passed from impossible body positions. He never quit and always acted with sportsmanship, congratulating Tom Brady when it was over.

I love Mahomes even more for his actions off the field. He is nothing but class and purpose. When I saw him take a stand on Black Lives Matter, knowing a huge section of his fan base would be alienated, I stood at attention. When he held his ground against those telling him to shut up and play football, I cringed but was inspired. He continuously uses his platform for the good of us all, and we should support him in every way possible.

I am not sure football will be here in 100 years. What will be here, however, are people who have benefited from the things he has done off the field and the principles for which he stands. Our kids have been watching him, and it matters.

Patrick Mahomes, you are a national treasure. We are forever grateful.

- Kimberly Gandy, Overland Park

No sore losers

I was highly impressed with the Chiefs players’ behavior after the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes hugged Tom Brady and spoke with him, and other Chiefs greeted Brady and other Tampa Bay players.

The Chiefs might have lost the Super Bowl, but they exhibited championship behavior.

- Connie Stewart, Kansas City

No respect

The Kansas City Star owes Patrick Mahomes a front-page apology for Monday’s front-page photo and headline, “Crushed.” It would have been in poor taste on the cover of a Tampa, Florida, paper, but it was unbelievably disrespectful that it was the lead for The Star.

Mahomes has done so much for Kansas City in his short time with the Chiefs and doesn’t deserve this mean-spirited, ugly treatment. Fortunately, the University Of Kansas Health System’s message at the bottom of the page, along with the other hospitals and Kansas City businesses with half- and full-page thank-yous inside the paper to the team for a wonderful season, expressed what most fans feel.

We are very appreciative of Mahomes and the Chiefs for the hard work they’ve put in to bring division and Super Bowl wins to Kansas City. The players’ contributions of their time and money to better the lives of other area residents are many, and we’re thankful for their community support.

In contrast, The Star’s response to the loss with this tabloid-worthy photo and caption shows itself as a shamefully ungrateful local business and is an embarrassment to Kansas City.

- Carol Rosenstein, Kansas City

Clear to see

To our U.S. senators from Missouri and Kansas:

If we do not hold Donald Trump accountable for sedition, we will just see more of it. When a coup attempt goes unpunished, it becomes a training exercise for the future. The “election was stolen” believers deny rational, analytical thought — such as seeking out evidence, vetting that evidence and coming to rational conclusions. If we can’t get our arms around that, it’s really hard to see how we can bring the country back again.

My 12-year-old grandson saw the Jan. 6 speech by the then- president in Washington, D.C, and concluded that Trump wanted the mob to storm the Capitol.

Trump’s conviction in the Senate would be a major step forward in cleansing our democracy. Perhaps my grandson ought to be on the Senate jury.

- Robert L. Steed, Kansas City