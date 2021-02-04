Letters to the Editor Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s impeachment, struggling KU hoops and dirty KC streets

With others’ eyes

I write as I watch the somber ceremony at our nation’s capitol, where the Capitol Police officer slain Jan. 6 lies in honor. Next week at this time, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will have begun. These two events are part and parcel of the same turmoil we as a nation are collectively experiencing, and many of us are reacting with deep feelings.

But our future as a country cannot be decided on feelings alone. The idea that some people are severely punished for things that others get away with is certainly part of what so divides us.

Let us actively practice, then, what our good parents surely taught us as young children: Put the shoe on the other foot. Here, that might mean that if you love Trump, you replace his name with that of some political figure you dislike to see whether you would make the same judgment in both cases — and, of course, vice versa.

If we demand such honesty in ourselves, we must also demand it of our elected officials. Remind your senators that they were elected, and demand their honesty.

- Hali Fieldman, Kansas City

He believes it?

I recently called Sen. Roger Marshall’s Washington, D.C., office. I asked the kind young man who answered the phone where our new senator received his knowledge base for making the statement that Donald Trump could not be found guilty in the Senate of contributing to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He told me the senator thought it was unconstitutional to impeach a private citizen.

I then asked the nice young man, “Does Sen. Marshall have evidence, or does he just believe that statement without evidence?” He response was, “He believes that it is unconstitutional.”

So, many GOP senators believe Trump cannot be found guilty without checking with authorities on the subject? If they did check, they would assuredly find an overwhelming voice claiming that Trump can be tried now and convicted. Most legal experts would agree.

Please contact Sen. Marshall at his D.C. office and tell the nice folks there what you want to occur: 202-224-4774.

- Al Frisby, Merriam

Not a mark

It’s about time people understand what impeachment means — and that it doesn’t mean its object is guilty of anything.

Impeachment in the United States is the process by which a legislature (usually the lower house) brings charges against a government official for crimes alleged to have been committed, analogous to a grand jury indictment.

Basically, it is only an accusation. There is a trial and a vote by the jury, which is the U.S. Senate, that requires a two-thirds majority to declare guilt.

It’s not a stain to have been impeached by a bunch of angry Democrats twice. I consider it a badge of honor

- Joe Neuner, Leawood

Coaches untied

This season we see traditional college basketball powerhouses — Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and more — struggling with their performances. Meanwhile, we also see the coaches no longer wearing suits and ties on the court. Is there a correlation here?

- Stan Mick, Overland Park

Public ugliness

An open letter to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas:

My husband and I traveled Interstate 29 to see the progress on the new Kansas City International Airport terminal. After that, we traveled to 18th Street and Brooklyn Avenue to Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue to pick up lunch and then traveled the Bruce Watkins Parkway to Bannister Road to go home. We were stunned by the amount of trash, debris and illegal dumping all along this route.

Never in my 50-plus years in the area have I seen such ugliness on the streets of Kansas City.

On Sunday, we will proudly cheer on our Chiefs, but the same cannot be said of our streets and byways. Luckily, the Super Bowl will not be played here, where the nation would see the ugliness and unkempt environment we call home.

- Lorre’ Dysart, Overland Park

No end in sight

Could Tom Brady play up until he is 50 years old?

- Alex Bruggeman, Kansas City