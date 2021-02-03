Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Independence Center, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and abortion

Truly ‘ruinous’

Halting the Keystone XL pipeline is far from “senseless,” as a Sunday letter writer said. (20A) It is one of many, many steps the U.S. needs to take toward combating climate change.

The letter said this action would be “ruinous for our country.” Does that mean ruinous in the same sense as the ever-increasing number of wildfires and powerful hurricanes we have seen in recent years? What about the ruinous 100-year floods that happen every couple years now, or these long droughts we’ve been experiencing? These events have devastated the communities they directly affect and this country as a whole.

For instance, and without looking at all the lives lost, the estimated impacts to the economy from the 2020 wildfires ($20 billion) and Hurricanes Harvey ($125 billion), Sandy ($71 billion) and Katrina ($125 billion) have actually been ruinous. The Department of Homeland Security says climate change threatens our national security.

These are the facts. The science indicates our reliance on oil needs to change, and President Joe Biden is looking at the science and taking appropriate steps. So please don’t just share GOP buzzwords. Try using facts to see the whole picture.

- Shawn Kalmus, Kansas City

More than age

I think not allowing teenagers in Independence Center after 3 p.m. unless accompanied by an adult is excessive. (Jan. 15, 1A, “As malls decline, Independence Center faces dual threat to survival”) While I understand this rule was brought about for the public’s safety, it also is unfair to punish everyone, specifically teenagers.

The recent episode of fighting involved not only teens, but also adults. Anyone can start or get involved in a fight, teen or adult. Why should the teenagers be the only ones punished? A 40-year-old could take teens to the mall so they could be technically accompanied by an adult, and the adult could start a fight or encourage the teens to fight.

This seems more like a societal and moral issue than just a bunch of bad teenagers.

- Matthew Blackman, Raytown

Chiefs’ honor

The Washington Post published a really nice story Monday about Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the Kansas City Chiefs lineman who opted out of this season to serve others during the COVID-19 crisis at a Quebec hospital. His sacrifice and service are exemplary.

If the Chiefs are the principled organization I think they are, they will warmly welcome his appropriately competitive return next season if conditions permit — and so will we, the fans.

- David Klose, Kansas City

Giving help

I am against abortion, but I do not condemn anyone who has had one or performed one.

Whether you favor abortion or not, we might all agree that we should do what we can to help someone facing an unplanned pregnancy. Donating time, money or resources to a crisis pregnancy center would undoubtedly help those in need. You will not be able to help everyone, but you might help someone.

If you think abortion is OK, I ask that you look up what an abortion does. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Live Action has a series of animated videos narrated by a former abortion provider who became an abortion opponent.

If you are pregnant and need help, you can call 620-342-2244 to contact Shiloh Home of Hope in Emporia, Kansas.

Proverbs 31:8 tells us: Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Defend the rights of all those who have nothing.

- Laura Buller, Council Grove, Kansas