Letters to the Editor Letters: KC readers discuss Kansas vaccine rollout, civics tests and justice for Trump

Put to the test

I think a mandatory civics test might be a very good idea. (Jan. 27, 13A, “What’s so wrong with a Kansas school civics test?”) And I suggest, for starters, it be administered to our state representatives and senators, as well as our lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Legislators who fail could have six months in which to study, and then they could take it again. And during that six-month study period, they should not be allowed to vote on legislation. They could take the test at six-month intervals as often as necessary until they pass.

Also, their test results should be made public. I think it would be very interesting to know how much civic knowledge our legislators have.

- Ada Niedenthal, Mission

Just let it go?

Many of us (maybe you) agree our country must be reunited. Some (like me) think Donald Trump should be tried for high crimes. You and I both agree it would anger some people (maybe you) who will refuse to reunite.

So, think of this: If the guy next door kidnapped and murdered your daughter, would you plead that he not be tried because it would anger some neighbors who like him?

Trump might have committed horrific crimes. For that, he must be tried.

- Bradley McLeod, Lenexa

Out in the cold

I am a native and former Kansan. No senior citizen should need to wait for hours in harsh, cold temperatures to receive a vaccination, as we have seen in Johnson County this week. Health department supervisors need serious re-education or replacement.. They have demonstrated absolute ignorance considering the many heated structures available in the community.

- Marion R. Strunk, Independence

We want them more

I know the old saying, “Beggars can’t be choosers,” but for the NFL to give Kansas City health care workers only 18 Super Bowl tickets when our own Chiefs are playing is an insult. (Jan. 26, 3A, “NFL gives Chiefs tickets to KC hospital employees”)

Come on, all 32 teams will get tickets, with most of the 7,500 free passes going to workers in the Tampa and central Florida areas. How many of those recipients don’t even care who wins the game? We do here.

Give Kansas City health care workers 100 tickets or more. What would it hurt?

- Sherri L. Moore, Independence

Justice for all

It has been reported that the FBI and Justice Department are suggesting not prosecuting some of the Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., insurrectionists because it would overwhelm the courts.

That’s never been a consideration for people of color. Law enforcement has always found ways to charge and detain them without suggesting anything other than building another prison.

The courts are already overwhelmed with people of color, but instead of letting them go, courts pressure them into plea deals, scaring them into admitting guilt regardless of facts and truth. Or they incarcerate them until they can make bond or until their trial dates, forcing entire families into further poverty and loss of family structure.

Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, using “illegal immigration” as their dog whistle, don’t seem to mind the courts being overwhelmed with immigrants who want desperately to be in this country legally.

This is the epitome of white privilege. Committing treason and getting away with at the excuse of the courts being busy — but only when white people are being prosecuted.

Every person who participated in the attempted coup at the Capitol should be duly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We should start with Hawley.

- Karen Rundle, Kansas City

About Constitution

The headline “GOP signals unwillingness to part with Trump after riot” on KansasCity.com Wednesday was incorrect.

It should have read: “GOP signals unwillingness to part from the US Constitution after Trump became a private citizen.”

Otherwise, what is to stop Congress from impeaching any citizen or past office holder?

- Scott Burgess, Springfield, Missouri